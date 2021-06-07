Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Extra Space Storage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXR   US30225T1025

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extra Space Storage : REITweek 2021 Presentation

06/07/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY PRESENTATION

June 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

  • adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;
  • failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;
  • the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;
  • potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;
  • the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;
  • disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;
  • increases in interest rates;
  • reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;
  • our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;
  • the effect of recent changes to U.S. tax laws
  • the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and
  • economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

%

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE TIMELINE

WHY INVEST IN EXTRA SPACE (EXR)?

AN ATTRACTIVE

OPERATIONAL

DISCIPLINED

SOLID BALANCE

STRONG

SECTOR

EXCELLENCE

GROWTH

SHEET

PARTNERSHIPS

Need-based,

Enhanced value of

Consistent growth of

Appropriately

Creating growth

recession resilient

existing and newly

our geographically

leveraged balance

opportunities through

asset class with high

acquired self-storage

diverse portfolio

sheet consisting of

Joint Venture and

operating margins and

facilities, through best-

through accretive

diversified capital

third-party

low cap-ex

in-class customer

acquisitions, mutually

sources to provide

management

requirements,

acquisition, revenue

beneficial joint-venture

access to the

relationships. Our

resulting in high FAD.

management and

partnerships, and

cheapest sources of

partnerships provide

The granularity of

customer service

third-party

funds in different

capital, additional

asset and tenant base

platforms.

management services

economic climates.

income streams,

reduces volatility and

in a highly fragmented

leveraged returns and

risk.

sector.

future acquisition

opportunities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Extra Space Storage Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
05:47pEXTRA SPACE STORAGE  : REITweek 2021 Presentation
PU
06/04EXTRA SPACE STORAGE  : UBS Initiates Coverage on Extra Space Storage With Buy Ra..
MT
06/02EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05/28EXTRA SPACE STORAGE  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Extra Space Storage t..
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Extra Space Storage Gets Stock Award Amid 90-Day Sel..
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Extra Space Storage Insider Receives Stock Award Retains Shares..
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Extra Space Storage Insider Granted Stock Award Retains Shares,..
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Extra Space Storage Awarded Stock Amid 90-Day Sellin..
MT
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Extra Space Storage Insider Granted Stock Award, Slowing 90-Day..
MT
05/27EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.  : Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 240 M - -
Net income 2021 639 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 20 617 M 20 617 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 20,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 013
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Extra Space Storage Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 150,67 $
Last Close Price 154,17 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph D. Margolis Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Scott Stubbs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth Musser Woolley Executive Chairman
Matthew Herrington Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Zachary Dickens Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.33.07%20 617
PUBLIC STORAGE25.02%50 518
CUBESMART33.80%9 062
LIFE STORAGE, INC.29.78%7 923
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST30.75%3 607
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC21.97%3 314