Extraction Oil & Gas Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Provides Updated Guidance for Full-Year 2021

DENVER - March 18, 2021 - Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) ("Extraction" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 and provided updated guidance for the full-year 2021.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Highlights

• Achieved average net sales volumes of 82,944 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), of which 37% was crude oil and 62% total liquids, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Average net sales volumes for the year ended December 31, 2020, were 88,907 Boe/d, of which 39% was crude oil and 63% total liquids.

• Emerged from financial restructuring with total debt of $265 million drawn on its $500 million credit facility

• Eliminated major midstream minimum volume commitments and negotiated new, cost-competitive midstreamagreements

• Appointed a new, highly engaged Board of Directors focused on shareholder alignment

• Expecting to exit 2021 with no debt outstanding

"Extraction now has a strong balance sheet, low cost structure and shareholder-aligned governance structures complementing the high-quality asset base and safe operations for which we have been well-known," said Tom Tyree, Chief Executive Officer of Extraction. "We are well-positioned to operate at the front of the industry cost curve, generate significant cash flow, repay our outstanding debt and establish a dividend policy by year-end," he said. "We plan to accomplish this while continuing to reduce our environmental impact and focus on returning real value to our communities."

Financial Results

For the fourth quarter, Extraction reported crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue of $171 million, as compared to $286 million during the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of $114 million, driven primarily by lower production and lower commodity prices.

Extraction reported net loss of $444 million, or $3.22 per basic and diluted share1 for the fourth quarter, driven by lower realized sales prices and impairment expenses of $207 million. This compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX2 was $113 million for the fourth quarter, down 45% quarter-over-quarter. Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged was $105 million for the fourth quarter, down 48% quarter-over-quarter. Please read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," included herein.

Debt and Liquidity

As of March 15, 2021, Extraction had $26 million in cash and $254 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, which has elected commitments of $500 million.

1 For further information on the earnings per share, refer to the Consolidated Statement of Operations, included herein.

2 Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged, are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX, Unhedged, and a reconciliation to our most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, read "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," included herein.

Production, Pricing and Expenses

The following table provides a summary of our sales volumes, average sales prices and certain operating expenses on a per Boe basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively:

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales (MBoe): (1) 7,631 10,219 32,540 32,385 Oil sales (MBbl) 2,802 4,606 12,543 15,436 Natural gas sales (MMcf) 17,488 21,277 72,311 64,710 NGL sales (MBbl) 1,914 2,067 7,945 6,164 Sales (Boe/d): (1) 82,944 111,077 88,907 88,728 Oil sales (Bbl/d) 30,455 50,065 34,270 42,291 Natural gas sales (Mcf/d) 190,092 231,272 197,571 177,288 NGL sales (Bbl/d) 20,807 22,467 21,708 16,889 Average sales prices: (2) Oil sales (per Bbl) (3) $ 39.60$ 47.73$ 30.50$ 46.74 Oil sales with derivative settlements (per Bbl) (3) 43.03 48.43 37.15 45.16 Differential ($/Bbl) to average NYMEX WTI (4) (3.06) (8.68) (7.92) (8.71) Natural gas sales (per Mcf) 1.94 1.62 1.34 1.68 Natural gas sales with derivative settlements (per Mcf) 1.85 1.64 1.47 1.68 Differential ($/Mcf) to average NYMEX Henry Hub (1.09) (0.79) (1.00) (1.10) (5) NGL sales (per Bbl) 13.82 14.58 9.72 12.18 Average price per Boe (3) 22.46 27.84 17.10 27.96 Average price per Boe with derivative settlements (3) 23.51 28.31 19.95 27.19 Expense per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 1.58$ 2.82$ 2.39$ 3.00 Transportation and gathering 5.15 2.35 4.26 1.64 Production taxes 1.21 2.13 0.89 2.11 Exploration and abandonment expenses 9.70 5.49 7.96 2.74 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 11.58 16.87 10.21 16.20 General and administrative expenses 1.03 1.27 1.70 3.05 Cash general and administrative expenses (6) 0.78 0.81 1.50 1.69 Stock-based compensation 0.25 0.46 0.20 1.36 Total operating expenses per Boe (7) 30.25 30.93 27.41 28.74 Production taxes as a percent of revenue 5.4 % 7.6 % 5.2 % 7.5 %

(1) One Boe is equal to six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas or one barrel ("Bbl") of oil or NGL based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

(2)Average prices shown in the table reflect prices both before and after the effects of our settlements of our commodity derivative contracts. Our calculation of such effects includes both gains and losses on settlements for commodity derivatives and amortization of premiums paid or received on options that settled during the period.

(3)

Includes amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and for the three months ended December 31, 2019, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.

(4)

Excludes non-cash amounts allocated to a satisfied performance obligation, recognized within oil sales for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, and for the three months ended December 31, 2019, pursuant to ASC 606, Revenue Recognition.

(5)

Based on the difference between our average realized price and the NYMEX Henry Hub Average as converted into Mcf using a conversions factor of 1.1 to 1.

(6)Cash general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 include expense of $2.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively, related to the terms of separation agreements with former executive officers. Excluding these one-time expenses results in cash general and administrative expense per Boe of $1.43 and $1.62 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(7)

Excludes midstream operating expenses, impairment of long lived assets, (gain) loss on sale of property and equipment, and other operating expenses.

Operating Results

Fourth quarter average net sales volumes were 82,944 Boe/d, a decrease of 25% from the fourth quarter in 2019. Fourth quarter crude oil volumes of 30,455 Bbl/d decreased 39% from the fourth quarter in 2019. Fourth quarter NGL volumes of 20,807 Bbl/d decreased 7% from the fourth quarter in 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, crude oil and NGLs accounted for approximately 65% and 15% of the Company's total revenues recorded, respectively.

Extraction incurred approximately $160 million in capital expenditures during 2020, drilling 37 gross (25.7 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.3 miles and completing 45 gross (34.1 net) wells with an average lateral length of 2.4 miles. The Company also acquired approximately $17 million of leasehold and surface acreage during the year.

"Over the past year, our team put tremendous effort into finding ways to lower our cost structure," said Matt Owens, President and Chief Operating Officer of Extraction. "I am proud to say this effort was successful, as we anticipate drilling the lowest-cost wells in company history - and we achieved savings in excess of 20% on the operating expense side."

2021 Guidance

The Company is revising its previously issued guidance to reflect various operating updates as well as pricing assumptions of $60/Bbl WTI oil price, $2.80/MMbtu gas and NGL realizations of 30% of WTI for the remainder of the year:

Production 66-74 MBoe/d (36-38% oil; 59-63% liquids) D&C capex $140-180 MM Land net capex $10-20 MM Lease operating expense $2.25-2.75/Boe Recurring cash G&A expense $29-31 MM Production tax expense 8-9% of Revenue less T&M expense T&M expense (beginning 2Q21) $2.75-3.25/Boe WTI differential (beginning 2Q21) $6.00-7.00/Bbl

The Company expects to exit 2021 with no debt outstanding and, subject to market conditions, the Company expects to establish a dividend policy by year-end 2021.

Proved Reserves at December 31, 2020

Extraction's estimated 2020 year-end proved reserves are 146 MMBoe, a 43% decrease when compared to year-end 2019 proved reserves of 254 MMBoe. This decrease was driven primarily by PUD expirations in accordance with the SEC five-year drilling rule caused by the change in business strategy to focus on Free Cash Flow generation rather than production growth. The Company's estimated proved developed reserves at year-end 2020 were 112 MMBoe, a decrease of 22% year-over-year. Year-end 2020 proved reserves are comprised of approximately 45 MMBbl of oil and 39 MMBbl of NGLs.

During the year ended December 31, 2020, Extraction recognized $198 million in impairment expense on its oil and gas properties as a result of lower forecasted commodity prices and a more measured pace of development to focus on Free Cash Flow generation. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") guidelines, Extraction's proved reserves at December 31, 2020 were computed using SEC pricing of $39.57 per barrel of crude oil and $1.99 per million British Thermal Units for natural gas, before adjustments for energy content, quality, midstream fees, and basis differentials. Prices adhere to the SEC requirement to use the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for the preceding twelve months without giving effect to derivative transactions. Reserve estimates for 2020 were prepared by Extraction's independent reservoir engineering firm, Ryder Scott Company, L.P.

The table below reconciles the components driving the 2020 proved reserves decrease:

MMBoe

Balance, December 31, 2019 254 Revisions of previous estimates (1) (87) Purchase of reserves - Extensions, discoveries, and other additions 14 Sale of reserves (2) Production (33) Balance, December 31, 2020 146

(1) Change primarily due to revisions of PUD expirations due to the SEC five-year drilling rule caused by the change in business strategy to focus on cash flow rather than maximizing production and reserves growth.

