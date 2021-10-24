Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental regulators
are expected to base new rules for controlling methane emissions
from oil and gas operations on the nation-leading policies of a
state that has been tamping down on the potent greenhouse gas
for seven years - Colorado.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely to unveil
the rules, which will have major repercussions for oil and gas
drillers, this week, according to sources familiar with early
versions of the proposed regulations.
The proposal, which will be rolled out just days before the
start of the United Nations conference on global warming https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/cop26-glasgow-who-is-going-who-is-not-2021-10-15
in Glasgow, is a key pillar of the Biden administration's
broader crackdown on climate change.
While drillers from major producing states like Texas and
North Dakota are bracing for a raft of new requirements, for
companies in Colorado, stiffer government rules around methane
emissions are business as usual.
The state has both strong environmental ambitions and a
large oil and gas industry. It first put state-level methane
regulations into place in 2014, and has gradually expanded those
requirements in efforts to cut methane emissions from the
drilling sector by more than half of 2005 levels by 2030.
“Colorado regulations are the toughest on the planet,” Dan
Haley, president of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said,
adding that the rules were crafted with industry input.
Methane https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/save-planet-focus-cutting-methane-un-climate-report-2021-08-09,
a gas that leaks from oil and gas infrastructure, livestock
farming and landfills, is the second-biggest cause of climate
change after carbon dioxide. It has a higher heat-trapping
potential than CO2 but it breaks down in the atmosphere faster,
so rapid reductions of methane emissions https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/save-planet-focus-cutting-methane-un-climate-report-2021-08-09
can quickly have a large impact on slashing greenhouse gases.
The U.S. and European Union last month kicked off an effort
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-eu-line-up-over-20-more-countries-global-methane-pact-2021-10-11
by two dozen nations to slash methane emissions 30% over the
next decade.
Current federal rules limit methane emissions from new
sources, leaving existing operations unregulated in states that
do not have their own standards.
Colorado's rules require oil and gas companies to find and
fix methane leaks and install technologies to limit or prevent
emissions at existing operations. Since 2019, it has required
semiannual leak detection, tank controls and performance
standards for transmission. The rules, which also apply to
low-production, or so-called marginal wells, also ban routine
flaring of methane and require the installation of valves that
reduce emissions.
SOARING PRODUCTION
Oil production in Colorado surged 57% between 2015 and 2019
due to the rise of horizontal drilling techniques that
underpinned the U.S. shale gas boom before slipping in 2020 at
the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Energy
Information Administration data.
Methane emissions growth lagged the production increases,
climbing 9% in the 2015 to 2019 period, according to the state.
In the Permian Basin, meanwhile, the nation's largest and most
productive oil field which covers portions of Texas and New
Mexico, methane emissions from oil production soared by more
than a quarter during that time at large facilities that report
to the EPA, federal data shows.
"It's noteworthy that Colorado emissions have remained
fairly stable despite an increase in oil and natural gas
production," Colorado Department of Public Health and
Environment spokesperson Andrew Bare said in an emailed
statement. He added the 2019 figures do not reflect expected
emissions reductions from additional policies the state has
crafted since.
“Since 2014 it feels like we've been engaged in almost
continuous rulemaking,” said Garry Kaufman, director of the
CDPHE’s air pollution control division.
The state has been deploying overflights and ground-based
measurements to try to refine its measurement of methane
emissions.
The EPA examined a number of state programs and spoke with
state regulators, including Colorado’s, as it evaluated new
methane rules, according to EPA spokesperson Nick Conger.
THE CLEANER GAS ADVANTAGE
Some Colorado drillers have embraced the opportunity to
market what they bill as lower-emitting natural gas to customers
eager to tout their environmental credentials.
“Being a Colorado operator has really given us a tremendous
advantage relative to the rest of the United States in terms of
the environmental quality of our operations,” Brian Cain, vice
president of government affairs for Denver-based Extraction Oil
and Gas Inc, said in an interview.
His company, which produced an average of 88,907 barrels of
oil equivalent per day last year, is merging with two others to
form Civitas Resources Inc and focus on lower-emission drilling
in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.
Jon Goldstein of green group Environmental Defense Fund says
the state's production increases since 2014 "show the fallacy in
the oil and gas industry myth about strong, comprehensive
methane rules putting industry out of business."
Others say the new rules have made doing business in the
state untenable, particularly for smaller, less well-capitalized
producers. Some have started to look elsewhere for future
operations, said Trisha Fanning, who leads the Colorado Small
Operator Society, representing 60 oil and gas companies.
“Some operators are no longer able to economically operate
within the state,” she said. This does not bode well for small
operators nationwide, Fanning added, since “we expect the
federal methane rule to possibly take several aspects from
Colorado.”
Industry players voiced concern that the EPA may follow
Colorado’s lead and apply methane rules to small production or
"marginal" wells, which environmental groups say are a
significant source of methane emissions, according to sources
who saw earlier versions of the proposal.
Research by EDF this year found there are 565,000 actively
producing marginal U.S. well sites, which represent 5.8% of
combined oil and gas production but an outsized share of
emissions. For example, in the Appalachian Basin, gas wells that
account for 0.2% to 0.4% of production account for 11% of
federal methane emissions, according to EDF.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance,
said federal marginal well regulations would affect 20% of
current oil and gas production. "A lot of those wells would have
to be shut in," she said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Nichola Groom
in Los Angeles
Additional reporting by David Gaffen
Editing by David Gaffen and Matthew Lewis)