Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOG   US30227M3034

EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.

(XOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Bonanza Creek

05/10/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Extraction (NASDAQ: XOG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Bonanza Creek.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/extraction-oil-gas-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Extraction's financial outlook is excellent and yet Extraction shareholders will receive only 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Extraction by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Extraction accepts a superior bid. Extraction insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Extraction's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Extraction.

If you own Extraction common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/extraction-oil-gas-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-extraction-oil--gas-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-bonanza-creek-301287867.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.
04:24pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. ha..
PR
03:46pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Holding Onto Gains As Early Rise for Crude Oil Fad..
MT
12:09pEXTRACTION OIL INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
09:19aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Monday
MT
09:10aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08:41aBonanza Creek Energy to Combine With Extraction Oil & Gas in All-Stock Merger..
MT
08:21aBonanza Creek Energy, Extraction Oil & Gas to Combine in Merger of Equals Tra..
MT
08:14aEXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Result..
AQ
08:10aEXTRACTION OIL & GAS  : BCEI and XOG – Merger of Equals
PU
05/07EXTRACTION OIL & GAS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
More news