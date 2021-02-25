Log in
EXTREME BIODIESEL, INC.

EXTREME BIODIESEL, INC.

(XTRM)
02/25/2021
0.0101 USD   -27.86%
Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. Announced Progress and Growth for 2021

02/25/2021 | 12:45pm EST
Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRM) Company's Board of Directors provides this update to shareholders and the public:

The Company, thanks to its subsidiary, North Star Homes, is beginning 2021 in spectacular fashion. As we near the end of the first two months of this year, we have 21 homes that are pre-sold and are currently under construction. We currently own a total of 71 lots which are available to build homes on. The Company continues to beat all past monthly sales records and we expect our March 31, 2021 quarter to surpass all prior quarters' results and provide our strongest financial statements in our history. 2021 is starting to look like a tremendous year for us. North Star Homes is located in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, Boise, Idaho, which has less than one week of available housing supply on the local market. Thus, we are ideally positioned as a premier home builder to take maximum advantage of this market as we continue to pursue new lot opportunities and aggressively fuel future growth.

Vinnie Angelos, CEO, stated, "Our reputation as an innovative, quality home builder is allowing us to take advantage of this red-hot market. Our timing couldn't be any better and makes for a perfect opportunity for us to build and grow at an exceptional level. I would like to thank all of our employees, vendors and shareholders for their continuing support and dedication. I have always believed in building a great company. So far, everything has worked out better than my expectations. Let's continue working on making this a truly great company."

Vic Devlaeminck, CFO, stated, "The company has transformed itself over the past two years into a very successful operating business. We moved from a start up to a completely viable company in a very short period of time. And we did it during a pandemic! A great deal of progress has been made and 2020 has been a significant growth year for the company. I look forward to having a great 2021."

Company's websites https://xtrm-northstar.com https://www.northstaridaho.com please follow us on Twitter @XTRMBio.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

Contact:
Extreme Biodiesel, Inc.
info@xtrm-northstar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75481


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vinnie R. Angelos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vic Devlaeminck Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME BIODIESEL, INC.324.24%15
ITM POWER PLC3.29%4 136
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.32.86%3 701
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG8.96%2 557
GEVO, INC.168.24%2 200
QUANTAFUEL ASA1.81%1 017
