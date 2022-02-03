Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extreme Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 February 2022

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

by Joe Panettieri • Feb 2, 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

  • Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
  • Frequency: Every business morning.
  • Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected].

A. Today's Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Endpoint Visibility:Liongard has launched Endpoint Visibility. It's part of a larger strategy to empower MSPs with end-to-end visibility across endpoint, network and cloud systems. We'll share more perspectives soon…

2. Partnership - NOC and XDR: IT By Design and Vijilan Security have partnered to create a Managed Extended Detection and Response offering, branded as mXDR. This marks Vijilan's first-ever MSP/Network Operations Center (NOC) alliance, the companies said.

3. Channel Chief:Extreme Networks has named Scott Peterson as senior VP of global channel sales and Mark Dellavalle as senior Vice President of Global Systems Engineering. Both will report to Chief Revenue Officer Joe Vitalone.

4. Talent - AWS Consulting Partner:Cascadeo, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has hired Thomas Burns as senior VP of sales. Burns previously cofounded Green House Data, a sustainable cloud hosting and colocation organization that rebranded to Lunavi in 2020.

5. Partner Program:Salt Security, an API security company, unveiled a global expansion of its Salt Security Essential Partner Program. Moreover, the company hired Jon Peppler, as VP of worldwide channels. He joins the Salt Security team of international sales leaders, including Anton Granic, VP of Worldwide Sales, and Sunil Dutt, Director of Channel Sales, EMEA and APAC.

6. Partner Program - Container and Cloud Security:Sysdig is doubling down on channel partner relationships - including partnerships with CDW, Trace3, Optiv, ePlus, EVOTEK, GuidePoint Security, Presidio, Sorint.lab, and SVA. In addition, Sysdig is building out its dedicated channel partnership team to address both channel and cloud partners, which is expected to grow 200 percent by the end of March, the company predicated.

7. Partner Program: Lacework has "strengthened investment in its growing partner ecosystem with the introduction of the new Lacework Partner Program," the company asserted.

8. Channel Chief: TitanHQ has hired channel veteran Jeff Benedetti to lead North American sales and go-to-market efforts.

9. Alliance - Kyndryl and Pure Storage: The two companies have inked a global alliance to support end-customers. Kyndryl has similar relationships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The growing partner lineup after Kyndryl spun off from IBM to become an independent managed infrastructure service provider in 2021.

10. Strategic Alliance - Workflow Automation:Ingram Micro Inc.has announced a strategic alliance with Alkymi Inc., which specializes in data workflow automation. The new U.S. relationship "expands Ingram Micro's emerging hyper automation practice, specifically around unstructured data and workflow solutions." It also provides channel partners with "access to Alkymi products including Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), which historically has been underserved by automation technology." The Ingram-Alkymi partnership surfaces a few months after Ingram and UiPath disclosed a robotic process automation partnership.

11. SaaS Security Management Tools:AppOmni has expanded its platform to deliver SaaS Security Management for Workday, as well as enhanced coverage for Microsoft 365 and ServiceNow, the company said. Meanwhile, MSP-friendly startups such as Augmentt and SaaS Alerts continue to enhance their SaaS management and security platforms for MSPs.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar

  1. Dynatrace Perform (February 7-11, Las Vegas)
  2. ASCII 2022 MSP Success Summit (February 16-17, Houston)
  3. NerdioCon 2022 (February 21-23, Cancun, Mexico)
  4. ThreatLocker Zero Trust World 2022 (February 21-23, Orlando, Florida)
  5. Addigy Innovate Summit (February 22-23, Virtual)
  6. ChannelE2E's complete event calendar
  7. Add Your Annual Event To Our Calendar: Submit it here for consideration.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
03:21p5 CHANNEL PARTNER PROGRAM AND MSP NE : 02 February 2022
PU
03:21pEXTREME : doubles down on sports, hires Mitel vet as channel chief, in drive to become a c..
PU
03:21pEXTREME : Verizon, Mitel Alum Takes Extreme Networks Channel Chief Job
PU
02/02Extreme Networks Bolsters Cloud, Service Provider Expertise with New Global Sales Leade..
PR
02/02Extreme Networks, Inc. Announces Management Appointments
CI
02/01RISK MITIGATION THROUGH COMMUNICATIO : Best Practices for Cybersecurity
PU
02/01SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS : 5 tips for smoother logistics
PU
02/01DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION AT : How Employees are Celebrating Black History Month
PU
01/31EXTREME : to install Wi-Fi 6 at Man Utd's Old Trafford
PU
01/31NETWORK BREAK 367 : New Custom ASICs For Juniper Routers; Regulators, NVIDIA Arm Wrestle
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 131 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 618 M 1 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,52 $
Average target price 16,10 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-20.25%1 618
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-4.68%11 141
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION1.92%5 310
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.07%2 028
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-7.00%2 010
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.53%929