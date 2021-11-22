Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extreme Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apple @ Work: When will Apple add Wi-Fi 6E to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad?

11/22/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Now that Apple's fall device release season has come and gone, the one negative comment I've seen is that no Apple devices are equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, the latest wireless standard. This might have been frustrating for enterprise customers who buy devices on a three- to four-year life cycle. However, despite rumors that the iPhone 13 would include Wi-Fi 6E, Apple is never on the cutting edge of communication standards, and there's a reason why.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E is a revolution for wireless networking. The best way I know how to explain it is to imagine if all Tesla cars had a road just for themselves. How much less traffic would you see on your commute? That's what Wi-Fi6e creates.

It operates on the 6 GHz band so that no legacy devices can access it. Wi-Fi 6e devices will be able to work on Wi-Fi 6 and other previous standards, but no devices without 6e support will access the superhighway.

From a capacity standpoint, it'll have access to 59 non-overlapping channels, so places like sports arenas, concert halls, and other high-density environments will provide much more capacity with less interference.

Battery life

iPhones, iPads, and Mac laptops are ultimately judged on two things: how fast they can go and for how long. Battery life reigns supreme for many people, especially business travelers. If Apple adopted Wi-Fi 6E today, users would likely see worse battery life while lacking access to many 6E networks.

Extreme Networks was the first vendor to ship a 6E access point back in July, but it'll likely be a few years before schools, shopping centers, and sports stadiums start upgrading their networks.

We're also probably another year or so away from Wi-Fi 6E home networks becoming commonplace. Indeed, with the current chip shortage, it will be difficult to transition to a new standard when the existing products are often hard to find.

When will Apple add Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone, iPad, and Mac?

Apple will wait another year to integrate Wi-Fi 6E into the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. By waiting, Apple will have more efficient chips, cost less, and are more stable. In addition, by the time Apple adds Wi-Fi 6E to its product, there will be more Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi networks to connect to for taking advantage of the new technology. Without access to Wi-Fi 6E networks, touting Wi-Fi 6E as a key benefit of a new device doesn't make much sense.

In years past, we saw new Wi-Fi standards come to iPhone and iPad first and the Mac later, but because of Apple Silicon being at the heart of the entire lineup now, I predict they will all get upgraded around the same time.

I am excited about Wi-Fi 6E, but as the industry did with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), we got ahead of ourselves regarding how fast we thought it would take to see most enterprises and home users upgrade. With that being said, if you manage an enterprise Wi-Fi network and are due for a refresh soon, I would highly recommend considering Wi-Fi 6E as a key requirement.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
01:15pAPPLE @ WORK : When will Apple add Wi-Fi 6E to the Mac, iPhone, and iPad?
PU
09:55aHAPPY TECHNO THANKSGIVING 2021 : Thoughts from the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks
PU
11/19EXTREME : Unanswered Questions from 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
11/19THE WATER COOLER : How 5 executives disconnect for the holidays
PU
11/18EXTREME : Zero Trust vs. Acceptable Trust
PU
11/18DOING SO MUCH WITH SO LITTLE : An Interview with Jonas Dekkers
PU
11/18Needham Adjusts Extreme Networks' Price Target to $16 from $15, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/16EXTREME : Incredible Momentum Continues with Record First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financi..
PU
11/16MARKUS NISPEL : “We use the Infinite Enterprise to drive our market development&rdqu..
PU
11/16EXTREME : Network performance powers the fan experience
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 121 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 747 M 1 747 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.95.21%1 747
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.43.05%10 471
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-7.59%5 854
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.9.28%2 291
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.96%2 168
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION22.60%880