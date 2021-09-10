Cloud Networking Services: Extreme Networks vs. Amazon Elastic Compute

Cloud networking enables the decentralization of network resources and capabilities. This form of information technology (IT) infrastructure enables businesses of all sizes to access network resources and services that are hosted in the cloud, whether private, public or hybrid, on a pay-per-use basis.

Cloud networking eliminates the need to purchase physical hardware and software resources and services. Resources and services that can be hosted in the cloud include virtual routers, virtual firewalls, bandwidth and network management software. An organization can either utilize a cloud-enabled or cloud-based network.

A cloud-enabled network is on-premises but the resources and services used to manage it are in the cloud. A cloud-based network on the other hand is entirely in the cloud. Cloud networks are quickly becoming the new enterprise core.

Cloud networking simplifies and automates functions, significantly reduces costs, increases uptime and improves service. In this guide, we will explore all you need to know about Extreme Networks and Amazon Elastic Compute.

Extreme Networks Overview

Extreme Networks' cloud-driven networking solution, ExtremeCloud IQ, is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The solution offers secure, streamlined fourth-generation, cloud-driven network management, IT and business (actionable) insights powered by ML, access control, deployment flexibility, speed, overall security and savings.

ExtremeCloud IQ features

ExtremeCloud IQ helps streamline your network operations, from provisioning to support through applied data intelligence.

The solution offers deployment flexibility and permits you to scale up and out from one device to millions, across an array of private cloud, public cloud and on-premises platforms. The solution is tailored to meet commercial and connectivity needs.

ExtremeCloud IQ is designed to visualize and power meaningful data and help connect you with millions of actionable IT and business insights to advance operations and enhance customer experience.

You can integrate your enterprise network with technology, business and partner provider ecosystems, with the solution's API-accessible data actionable insights.

ML-derived insights help you monitor the operational state of the network at a glance and take necessary corrective action, obtain a 360-degree view of performance, security and health of every user and connected device and anonymously compare your network performance against similar-sized deployments (comparative analysis). You can also effectively utilize network data for improved customer engagement and service.

ExtremeCloud IQ ensures data privacy, compliance and regulation.

The solution's flexible private and public cloud offerings help reduce operational and capital expenditure.

Constant innovation and delivery ensure that your network is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and solution enhancements.

Rapid feature and bug availability delivered continuously ensures minimal downtime and disruption while administrators remain in control of all update operations.

Amazon Elastic Compute Overview

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) provides resizable and secure compute capacity in the cloud. The solution is designed to meet the needs of developers and helps make web-scale computing easier for them. With a simple web interface, you can smoothly obtain and configure capacity.

You have complete control over computing resources with choice of operating system, networking, storage, processor and purchase model. The solution provides more than 400 instances to effectively meet every business requirement and is the only cloud provider that supports macOS.

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud features

Amazon EC2 enables reliable, scalable infrastructure on demand - you can increase or decrease capacity within a matter of minutes.

The lockdown security model eliminates the possibility of human error and tampering by prohibiting administrative access.

AWS supports more compliance certifications and security standards than any other cloud provider (89).

With AWS Migration Tools, Amazon Lightsail or AWS Managed Services, you can migrate easily and start quickly. AWS Training and Certification, AWS Support and AWS Professional Services help you along the way.

AWS Nitro System delivers faster innovation and increased security and is the underlying platform of Amazon EC2. Nitro System building blocks help reduce virtualization overhead and deliver high security, availability and performance.

You can choose from the latest generation of AWS Graviton, AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon CPUs depending on your workloads and computing requirements.

Amazon EC2 offers 400 Gbps enhanced Ethernet networking. With enhanced networking capabilities, you can reap the benefits of low latency, low network jitter and high packet per second (PPS).

Amazon EC2 comes in five purchasing models and a free model with limited capabilities called AWS Free Tier - On-Demand, Spot Instances, Reserved Instances, Savings Plan and Dedicated Hosts.

Extreme Networks vs. Amazon Elastic Compute

Here is a tabular comparison of ExtremeCloud IQ and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud:

Choosing the Right Solution

It is evident from the table above that ExtremeCloud IQ is a better overall solution.

ExtremeCloud IQ is a cloud-driven, AI- and ML-powered networking platform that offers effortless networking, scalability, actionable insights, continuous innovation to keep you up to speed with your competitors, security and low operational costs. If you have any questions, you can reach out to an expert.

With millions of actionable insights, you can perform comparative analysis and client health reporting, monitor the operational state of the enterprise network and take assisted action to correct issues and make use of network data to further customer experience and service.

While Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud is not powered by AI and ML, it is the only cloud service that supports macOS and offers a choice of processors, dependable and scalable infrastructure, secure compute for applications, flexible pricing plans, easy migration, and enhanced networking.

Both cloud networking services are wonderful solutions, although one outperforms the other in our opinion. Choose a service that best represents your enterprise requirements.

