  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extreme Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
Extreme : A Digital Transformation at the Wisconsin Center District

02/22/2022 | 12:53pm EST
There is no shortage of event venues in major cities around the world, so how can one differentiate itself from competitors? The Wisconsin Center District is a convention, meeting, and event space in Milwaukee that has three diverse facility types including an exhibit hall, a sports arena, and a theatre. In an industry where you compete for business with every city across the globe, the Wisconsin Center District decided that in order to break through the noise, they needed to better understand their visitors. They needed a digital transformation that gave them the tools to enhance the guest experience and enable them to serve at a world-class level.

With the help of ExtremeCloud IQ, the Wisconsin Center District has been able to meet those goals and turned their IT department into a profit center by uniquely addressing each customer's needs and by predicting network issues before the customer experiences them. The network has also given insight into specific events such as the ability to track traffic patterns and determine hot spots in the venue where customers are gathering, showing them what types of booths perform the best and how to set the room up to optimize the space for future events.

The Wisconsin Center District went into their digital transformation hoping to be able to better support their clients and guests but walked away with so much more than just that. They gained a stronger, more reliable network management system that gives them more insights and data to help them enhance their client and visitor experiences, enabling new sources of revenue they had never even imagined before!

Watch this video to hear how the Wisconsin Center District transformed the way they host events and enhanced their visitor experience.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 132 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 534 M 1 534 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,87 $
Average target price 16,10 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-24.39%1 534
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.96%5 468
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.16.33%2 525
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.80%2 043
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.14%928
SERCOMM CORPORATION-2.77%671