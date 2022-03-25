Extreme : Business Decisions Made Easier with the Extreme Partner E360 App

In today's digital world, we are constantly being bombarded with information. And, thus, faced with the challenge of cutting through the noise. At Extreme, we understand that our partners' time is valuable and sparse, and therefore, we must make every message count.

That's why we built the Extreme Partner E360 mobile application tool: an all-in-one platform designed to equip our partners with the most up-to-date and useful information to succeed with their customers, all at their fingertips.

It's the best source for:

Real-time Extreme news

news Sales tools like competitive battle cards

Sneak peeks to product announcements

Upcoming webinars, training updates, and new campaigns to grow their business

If you are an Extreme Partner you can download the Extreme Partner E360 app using the instructions below.

How to Get Started:

Head to your app store → search for and download Extreme Networks 360 → select Partner Program → Enter your work email address and password associated with your Extreme Portal Account.

To learn how to navigate the tool, click here.

If you have any questions or need more information about the app, contact us atExtreme360Help@Extremenetworks.com.

Working hard just got easier!