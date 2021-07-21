Extreme : Erin Crofut – A Rising Female Star of The IT Channel

I'm pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Erin Crofut, Partner Transformation Sales Manager, to its 2021 list of Rising Female Stars. This list honors talented women in the IT channel whose contributions are shaping the future of the channel through their leadership, tireless dedication, and innovative ideas.

Selected by the CRN editorial team, the 2nd annual Rising Female Stars list recognizes exceptional channel leadership candidates. Honorees are selected for their unique experience, expertise, impact on their partners, and dedication to the IT channel. These women play critical roles in helping organizations maintain and grow their channel partner programs across many disciplines, including marketing, program management, and partner engagement.

Erin is responsible for leading partner transformation at Extreme Networks for the Americas Channel organization and has more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry. Her team works to improve the journey for our partner community, to help them maximize their potential, and to accelerate the sales motion all while increasing efficiency for our internal teams. Erin's strategic approach to problem-solving has already revolutionized the way internal teams and partners are supported at Extreme.

'CRN's 2021 Rising Female Stars list recognizes professionals displaying an unwavering commitment toward channel growth and excellence. These future leaders are driving tomorrow's innovations for today's organizations,' said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. 'On behalf of The Channel Company, we congratulate all the honorees. What these women are accomplishing today will define the IT channel for many years to come.'

Erin's recognition by CRN is a testament to her outstanding work as a strategic leader at Extreme Networks. Her care and concern for not only our Extreme Channel community but also her team and peers at Extreme is valued greatly. She plays a crucial role in our partner transformation program and has a tremendous impact on the work we do to support our channel community.

Get to Know Erin - One of the Game-Changers on Team Extreme!

What drew you to Extreme?

Extreme is a dynamic company with innovative products, and I was excited for the opportunity to join the channel and work even more closely with the teams providing solutions to our customers and partners.

What does this recognition mean to you?

Being included in this group of amazing women and being a part of such a supportive community is so empowering. I am so proud and honored to have been selected as a CRN Rising Female Star of the IT Channel.

What do you enjoy about working with our channel community?

Our partner base and distributors are so great to work with. It has been amazing to see the immediate positive impacts my team has had in further developing and nurturing those relationships with our partners alongside the rest of our channel sales team.

What impresses you about Extreme's channel program?

Not only does Extreme have an award-winning program that is focused on partner profitability, but it is also nimble and adjusts as our portfolio and market conditions change. The people behind the program are even more impressive. It is so exciting to be a part of an organization that is fully committed to work together to align to curate a world-class experience for our partner community.

What do you like to do outside of work?

I stay very busy with my husband and our three children. We love to have Friday night dance parties, cook 'fancy' dinners, and head out to the North Carolina mountains any chance we get. When I have some spare time, I am generally trying to do some sort of DIY project at home with varying success. I am also currently training for a half marathon this November.

Congratulations, Erin, on this honor. Your accomplishments and leadership are valued across the organization and by our channel community. Thank you for your continued commitment to excellence!

Want to know more about Extreme's Partner Program? Please visit https://www.extremenetworks.com/partners

The 2021 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com/risingstars.