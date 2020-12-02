Extreme : Get Trained and IT-Certified For Free

Extreme Academy Creates a Stronger Workforce for Tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation strategies, driving demand for network administrators, data engineers, and IT managers across all industries. To help bridge the digital divide Extreme Networks launched Extreme Academy Live. Now anyone, anywhere looking to join or retrain in the technology industry can attend free classes and attain certification. Extreme Academy is streaming an eight-week training course for free beginning December 3rd 2020. The training course teaches the fundamentals of networking technology, wireless communication, and the internet. Extreme Academy Live is accessible to everyone, giving students the opportunity to receive an industry certification as well as providing a valuable foundation for an exciting new career.

Colleges and universities throughout the world such as Barnsley College, The Polytechnic Institute of Tomar, Gannon University, and the Santarém School of Management and Technology, as well as IT solution partners Netjer Networks and STEP CG, are now offering the Extreme Academy curriculum for technology-based careers via traditional and virtual training programs. The need for network administrators, data engineers, and IT managers across all industries has had a heightened demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colleges and universities worldwide are now looking to give their students a head start in high-growth industries such as technology and must prepare their students with skillsets that are instantly applicable in the real world.

Extreme Academy is here to provide colleges and universities the skillsets that are needed in today's world. The academic curriculum is designed to educate aspiring IT professionals on networking, security, and cloud fundamentals, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence. Once students have completed the courses, they are able to earn key accreditations and certifications, including Extreme Networks Associate-level qualification. For colleges and universities, Extreme Academy courses are available via virtual classrooms. The flexible lesson plans provided can be integrated with existing curricula or taught alongside current studies. There is no need for previous networking experience to join Extreme Academy's courses. Schools and businesses who partner with Extreme Academic receive teaching resources, state-of-the-art- lab equipment, a diverse training portfolio, and a new recruitment asset.

'Our goal is to equip our students with the skills they need to not only get jobs upon graduation but to become the next generation of leaders. Extreme Academy allows us to provide hands-on, real-world training as well as a chance for our students to earn industry-specific certifications in a high-demand industry. We are proud to be part of this growing program and look forward to continuing to deliver a cutting-edge curriculum to our students.' - Doug Oathout, Chief of Staff and Director of Marketing and Communications, Gannon University, US

Closing the Digital Divide

Extreme Networks is committed to reducing the digital divide and has partnered with the United Way to educate and forge a stronger workforce for tomorrow. Extreme Academy Live is geared toward those looking to grow in the networking industry and is offered at no cost to participants as a part of our efforts to bridge the gap.

