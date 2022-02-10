Log in
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
Extreme : Here's How 30 Channel Execs Are Working With Channel Partners Amidst The Pandemic

02/10/2022
Extreme Networks

Brenda Richardson

Head of Channel, Americas

To help partners weather the COVID-19 storm, we extended our Lending Enablement and Assistance Program (LEAP) to provide partners with flexible financing options and give them the necessary support to continue to close deals. We have also conducted partner trainings that are specifically geared toward helping partners transition to sales strategies for new products. Additionally, because the pandemic has greatly impacted customer demands, we have rolled out additional programming to train partners on new strategies for marketing to end users.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 132 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 641 M 1 641 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,70 $
Average target price 16,10 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-20.83%1 641
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-1.62%11 312
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION1.73%5 304
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.8.40%2 342
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.48%2 043
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.39%967