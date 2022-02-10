Extreme : Here's How 30 Channel Execs Are Working With Channel Partners Amidst The Pandemic

Extreme Networks

Brenda Richardson

Head of Channel, Americas

To help partners weather the COVID-19 storm, we extended our Lending Enablement and Assistance Program (LEAP) to provide partners with flexible financing options and give them the necessary support to continue to close deals. We have also conducted partner trainings that are specifically geared toward helping partners transition to sales strategies for new products. Additionally, because the pandemic has greatly impacted customer demands, we have rolled out additional programming to train partners on new strategies for marketing to end users.