Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extreme Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extreme : How Santa upgrades the IT network of the North Pole – Christmas 2021

12/20/2021 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For those of us that have worked in the corporate world, I think that everyone understands that our work lives are serious, however, there is nothing wrong with having a little bit of fun while we work. Especially during the holiday season where we celebrate traditions and reflect on the past year.

So Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! It's the most wonderful (and commercial!) time of the year. You know what else it is? A great time to create fun animated holiday videos like this one. We originally made this silly animated Christmas video for internal viewing to bring some holiday humor to our employees. But in the spirit of the season, I thought it would also add some much-needed festive cheer to the Internet. I hope this 90 second video clip of Santa Claus brings a big holiday smile to your face.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Office of the CTO

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 19:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
02:30pEXTREME : How Santa upgrades the IT network of the North Pole – Christmas 2021
PU
12/16EXTREME : You need more PoE for the Wi-Fi 6E Christmas tree
PU
12/16Extreme Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile E..
PR
12/16Extreme Networks, Inc. Ensures Security, Availability Across Service Provider Data Cent..
CI
12/15EXTREME : The 10 Coolest New Networking Products Of 2021
PU
12/15WIRELESS BROADBAND ALLIANCE CEO TIAG : ‘Wi-Fi 6E will rewrite the rules of what is p..
PU
12/14EXTREME : and Log4Shell
PU
12/13CHRISTMAS TOYS OF THE FUTURE : Thoughts from the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks
PU
12/10THE METAVERSE CAN HAPPEN : “All of it can be solved over time” – Markus ..
PU
12/10IT IS A WHOLE PACKAGE : An Interview with Francisco Trujillo
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 121 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 795 M 1 795 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,82 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.100.58%1 795
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.49.44%10 939
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-18.51%5 157
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.59.29%2 762
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.0.65%2 123
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION33.80%947