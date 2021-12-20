Extreme : How Santa upgrades the IT network of the North Pole – Christmas 2021

For those of us that have worked in the corporate world, I think that everyone understands that our work lives are serious, however, there is nothing wrong with having a little bit of fun while we work. Especially during the holiday season where we celebrate traditions and reflect on the past year.

So Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! It's the most wonderful (and commercial!) time of the year. You know what else it is? A great time to create fun animated holiday videos like this one. We originally made this silly animated Christmas video for internal viewing to bring some holiday humor to our employees. But in the spirit of the season, I thought it would also add some much-needed festive cheer to the Internet. I hope this 90 second video clip of Santa Claus brings a big holiday smile to your face.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Office of the CTO