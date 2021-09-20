Log in
EXTREME : NFL extend Wi-Fi partnership through 2024
PU
03:42pEXTREME : NFL extend Wi-Fi partnership through 2024
PU
12:32pEXTREME : The Lost Manuscript of Wi-Fi has Been Found!
PU
Extreme : NFL extend Wi-Fi partnership through 2024

09/20/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
Extreme Networks has extended its partnership with the National Football League (NFL)through 2024. The company will continue to provide Wi-Fi network solutions and analytics for the league, adding new Wi-Fi 6 deployments along the way, beginning with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Currently, ExtremeWireless access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics software are deployed across 24 NFL stadiums, supporting 25 teams. ExtremeAnalytics, specifically, is deployed at 29 of the 30 NFL stadiums.

The stadiums can use Wi-Fi 6 and the accompanying real-time analytics to drive better decisions around business and venue operations, such as redirecting the flow of foot traffic based on device density or repositioning staff based on current demands.

"Fan expectations and demands for technology-driven experiences are evolving, and it's our job to fulfill those expectations every game day. We do that by providing great Wi-Fi connectivity, leveraging insightful analytics to improve business operations, and creating a simple and effective way for our team to manage the network within a single dashboard," commented Michelle McKenna, chief information officer, National Football League. "Our partnership with Extreme allows us to stay ahead of the curve, providing every team in the NFL with a resource for leading stadium Wi-Fi network technology. We're extending our relationship with Extreme because we want to continue working with a partner that is equally invested in creating a superior fan experience every single week."

Extreme has supported every NFL Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVIII, as well as the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, providing 16 ballparks - beginning with Boston's Fenway Park - with its Wi-Fi 6 solutions and analytics. Extreme Networks' CMO Wes Durow, told RCR Wireless News in February that because the MLB has "always been super advanced when it comes to technology, the company expects its Wi-Fi contract with the league to extend to more ballparks in the future.

"Stadium environments require high-density, powerful Wi-Fi networks that can be adjusted and scaled depending on the needs of each event, and these are environments where Extreme excels," said Norman Rice, chief operating officer at Extreme Networks. "With the right network technology and analytics in place, the NFL can continue to make data-driven decisions that advance the game and keep fans engaged. Network analytics are the currency driving innovative new services like real-time sports betting and mobile concessions."

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
