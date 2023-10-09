Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it will host its second in-person Investor Day of 2023 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the headquarters of Major League Baseball (MLB) in New York City. The in-person event will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET and will also be livestreamed for virtual attendees.

Extreme's Investor Day will include executive presentations, featured customer guests, and opportunities to speak in-person with Extreme’s leadership team. Question and answer sessions will follow each presentation.

Topics covered will include:

Why customers and partners choose Extreme

Strategic growth opportunities

Customer and partner testimonials

Go-to-market developments and expansion plans

Financial outlook and long-term goals

Registration:

For more information and to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit: https://cvent.me/kxXbGK?RefId=PR

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

