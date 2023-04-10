Advanced search
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
18.85 USD   -0.89%
07:06aExtreme Networks Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
03/23Extreme Networks, Inc. - Global Healthcare Organizations Choose Extreme to Deliver Best-in-Class Patient Care and Improve Operations
AQ
03/22Global Healthcare Organizations Choose Extreme to Deliver Best-in-Class Patient Care and Improve Operations
BU
Extreme Networks Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

04/10/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter, ended March 31, 2023. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When:

Wednesday, April 26 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Where:

http://investor.extremenetworks.com/

Dial in:

To access the call by phone, please go to this link (Registration Link) and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
