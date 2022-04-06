Extreme Progresses Patient Care and Customer Experiences With High-Performance, Secure Wi-Fi 6E Solutions

Extreme AP4000 and AP5010 Become Foundation for Modern Network Infrastructure and Services

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven Wi-Fi networking solutions, today announced that customers are reaping significant technical and operational benefits with the deployment of Wi-Fi 6E. Henry Ford Health System in the United States and Crowne Plaza Antwerp Hotel in Belgium are deploying Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points to provide secure, high-capacity and high-speed connectivity across their organizations, creating a foundation to roll out innovative customer and patient experiences. Extreme also expanded its Wi-Fi 6E portfolio with the addition of the AP5010.

Connectivity and Speed to Enhance Patient Care

Henry Ford Health operates 140 medical centers and seven specialized medical facilities across Michigan. Since March 2020, the organization has relied increasingly on telehealth and real-time communications with patients, creating increased demand for a high-performing, high-capacity network. Henry Ford Health expects to deploy Extreme Wi-Fi 6E access points across all its facilities by the end of 2022.

“As early adopters of Wi-Fi 6E, we’ve seen a significant jump in performance across the sites where we’ve deployed Extreme AP4000 solutions. The increased network capacity allows us to roll out innovative new medical applications that create more value for our patients. Managing our network through the cloud provides us with tremendous insight into network and application performance, as well as the ability to scale our network quickly and efficiently.” - Jonathan Linton, Wireless and Mobility Manager at Henry Ford Health System.

Hospitality Progresses with Digital Amenities

Crowne Plaza is a four-star deluxe hotel in Antwerp, Belgium. The hotel invested in Wi-Fi 6E to improve the overall customer experience by offering digital amenities such as touchless check in/out, video streaming and voice activated technology services. All 262 guest rooms and 14 meeting rooms are equipped with 6 GHz connectivity through the Extreme AP4000. The entire network is managed through ExtremeCloud™ IQ, providing insights on guest preferences, network performance and foot traffic flow throughout the hotel – making it easier for network administrators to gain visibility and control into the network’s health and status.

“Extreme gives us a significant competitive advantage when it comes to offering differentiated services to our guests. Our digital amenities and the reliability and speed of our network is advantageous to both business travelers and tourists. Wi-Fi 6E has provided us with secure, high-performing connectivity to drive efficient hotel operations and memorable guest experiences." – Luc Westerlinck, Chief Engineer & Safety Advisor at the Crowne Plaza Antwerp Hotel.

Extreme Wi-Fi 6E Solutions

Wi-Fi 6E marks the beginning of a wireless paradigm shift with the availability of up to 1200 MHz of new spectrum in the 6 GHz frequency band. Wi-Fi 6E reduces network congestion, eliminates latency and provides the ability for simultaneous multi-user communication. Extreme offers two solutions for organizations looking to take advantage of the Wi-Fi 6E spectrum: the AP4000 and the AP5010.

Designed for high-density environments like schools, event venues and hospitals, the AP5010 expands Extreme’s Wi-Fi 6E portfolio by adding a 4x4:4 Universal access point that enables customers to increase the capacity, performance, security and reliability of their network. The AP5010 eliminates network interference, reduces power consumption and lessens strain on IT staff by delivering the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E spectrum and its increased bandwidth, while offering a flexible architecture that makes cloud migration seamless. As a result, customers will be able to maintain performance of critical devices across their network, while enhancing customer experiences.

The AP4000, released last year, is a 2x2:2 Wi-Fi 6E Universal access point and has been recognized with several industry accolades including: the Wi-Fi Awards 2022 Product of the Year by Wireless LAN Professionals, and a 2021 Wi-Fi at Work Award for Extreme’s deployment of Wi-Fi 6E at Novant Health.

“Wi-Fi 6E catapults the performance of applications and services running across the network. Extreme has created the foundation to offer next-generation services that create faster, more compelling consumer experiences. The availability of the 6 GHz spectrum is truly a gamechanger and competitive advantage for companies looking to transform and enhance the way we work, interact and connect with the world.” – David Coleman, Director of Wireless, Office of the CTO, Extreme Networks.

