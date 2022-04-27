Extreme : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Extreme Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Achieves Record Bookings and Revenue with SaaS ARR Approaching $100 Million

Product Backlog Exceeds $425 Million

Expects FY23 Revenue Growth of 10-15%, Accelerating to Mid-Teens Through 2025

Morrisville, NC, April 27, 2022 -- Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal Third Quarter Results:

• Revenue $285.5 million, up 13% year-over-year, and up 2% quarter-over-quarter

• SaaS ARR* $97 million, up 54% year-over-year, and up 10% quarter-over-quarter

• GAAP EPS $0.10, up from $0.03 in Q3 last year

• Non-GAAP EPS $0.21, up from $0.16 in Q3 last year

• GAAP gross margin 56.5% compared to 58.7% in Q3 last year

• Non-GAAP gross margin 58.0% compared to 61.5% in Q3 last year

• GAAP operating margin 6.1% compared to 4.4% in Q3 last year

• Non-GAAP operating margin 12.5% compared to 11.3% in Q3 last year

• Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.6 million

• Free Cash Flow of ($2.9) million

"The robust spending environment for enterprise networking and 5G infrastructure is contributing to unprecedented bookings growth at Extreme. Our strong competitive position and the fact that we are taking market share is evident in our record-setting quarterly product revenue backlog of over $425 million. It is also evident in the accelerated adoption of our cloud solutions across all our industry verticals and geos, resulting in 54% growth in our SaaS ARR to nearly $100 million exiting Q3," stated Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme.

"While near term supply chain constraints have worsened and will persist through FY23, we were able to deliver on the quarter and secure firm commitments from our suppliers. This gives us confidence in our fourth quarter guide and our ability to significantly increase our revenue growth outlook for FY23 and through FY25. Our product lead times are among the lowest in the industry and we have complete visibility into the specific customer projects that make up our product order backlog. We believe supply constraints will alleviate towards the end of FY23, and expect to unleash unprecedented growth in revenue, cash flow and earnings as constraints ease. In addition, our WAN Edge solutions will help sustain our strong subscription growth outlook," concluded Meyercord.

Extreme's Chief Financial Officer Remi Thomas, added, "Following another quarter of solid execution, we reiterate our FY22 outlook for double-digit revenue growth and double-digit operating margin. As we turn towards the next several years, we believe sustained demand for our cloud solutions and recordbacklog will fuelaccelerated long-term growth. We expect FY23 revenue growth of 10-15%, accelerating toa mid-teens range andnon-GAAP gross margin of 64-66% through FY25. We will provide a detailed update to our long-term financial model at our upcoming Investor Day on May 18."

Recent Key Highlights:

• In partnership with NetNordic, Extreme established one of the largest existing cloud-managed network infrastructures in Borås Stad, Sweden, transforming the municipality into a smart city. The new, secure Wi-Fi 6 network delivers reliable coverage, improved network capacity, and faster data speeds across the city's services while automating and simplifying network management for the IT team.

• Marriott Hotel Group Greater China was looking to improve connectivity across its offices and hotels to deliver a state-of-the-art guest experience and support digital amenities like internet-connected elevators. They selected Extreme to deliver easy to deploy and easy to manage wired and wireless solutions, allowing the IT team to focus on value-driven initiatives instead of time-consuming manual tasks and troubleshooting.

• Extreme announced that King-Chavez Neighborhood of Schools, the School District of Elmbrook, and Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, have selected Extreme to help improve student and teacher experiences and streamline school IT operations. As schools increase their use of technology with virtual learning, STEM, online learning resources, and other initiatives, Extreme helps remove the complexity from network upgrades, delivering high-capacity connectivity, centralized management, and improved network visibility.

• Stadium deployment plans have been approved for Major League Baseball teams including the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. Extreme plans on outfitting each stadium with infrastructure including fan-facing Wi-Fi and robust analytics, enabling improved connectivity and greater insights into network activity that teams can use to create new fan experiences and simplify ballpark operations.

• Extreme will host an in-person investor day on May 18, 2022, at the headquarters of Major League Baseball (MLB) in New York City. The in-person event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will include executive presentations, special guests, and hands-on demonstrations. For more information or to register for the in-person or livestreamed event, visit: https://learn.extremenetworks.com/Investor-Day-May2022.html

Fiscal Q3 2022 Financial Metrics:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information)

GAAP Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change Product $ 198.4 $ 176.3 $ 22.1 12 % Service and subscription 87.1 77.1 10.0 13 % Total net revenue $ 285.5 $ 253.4 $ 32.1 13 % Gross margin 56.5 % 58.7 % (2.2 )% - Operating margin 6.1 % 4.4 % 1.7 % - Net income $ 12.8 $ 3.5 $ 9.3 266 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 233 %

Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change Product $ 198.4 $ 176.3 $ 22.1 12 % Service and subscription 87.1 77.1 10.0 13 % Total net revenue $ 285.5 $ 253.4 $ 32.1 13 % Gross margin 58.0 % 61.5 % (3.5 )% - Operating margin 12.5 % 11.3 % 1.2 % - Net income $ 27.4 $ 20.7 $ 6.7 33 % Net income per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 31 %

• Q3 ending cash balance was $166.6 million, a decrease of $7.0 million from the end of Q2. This was primarily driven by the cash usage of $3.8 million for financing activities and $4.5 million for capital expenditures, partially offset by operating cash flow generation of $1.6 million.

• Q3 accounts receivable balance was $163.0 million, an increase of $29.7 million from the end of Q2 and an increase of $32.4 million from Q3 last year. Days sales outstanding was 51 days, an increase of 7 days from Q2 and an increase of 5 days from Q3 last year.

• Q3 ending inventory was $37.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million from Q2 and a decrease of $6.2 million from Q3 last year. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in finished goods inventory. The year-over-year decrease in inventory largely reflects improved demand planning, SKU rationalization and higher inventory turnover. In addition, supply constraints in the recent quarters have contributed to the reduction in inventory year-over-year.

• Q3 ending gross debt** was $315.8 million, a decrease of $7.1 million from the prior quarter. The $35.8 million decrease from Q3 last year resulted primarily from principal payments on our term loan. Q3 ending net debt*** was $149.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from $149.4 million in Q2.

Extreme uses the non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow represents GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Extreme considers free cash flow to be useful information for management and investors

regarding the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of property, plant and equipment, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in Extreme's business, make strategic acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet. A limitation of the utility of this non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period. The following table shows non-GAAP free cash flowcalculation(in thousands):

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flow provided by operations $ 1,573 $ 24,725 $ 64,055 $ 87,496 Less: Property and equipment capital expenditures (4,477 ) (4,279 ) (11,130 ) (12,318 ) Total free cash flow $ (2,904 ) $ 20,446 $ 52,925 $ 75,178

*SaaS ARR: Extreme uses SaaS annual recurring revenue ("SaaS ARR") to identify the annual recurring value of customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. We believe that SaaS ARR is an important metric because it is driven by our ability to acquire new customers and to maintain and expand our relationship with existing customers. SaaS ARR represents the projected annualized revenue run-rate of active ExtremeCloud™ IQ (XIQ) and other subscription contracts, at the end of a reporting period. Each contract (either fulfilled or yet to be fulfilled) is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of months in the contract term and then multiplying by 12. Calculated SaaS ARR for each contract is then aggregated to arrive at total SaaS ARR. SaaS ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under U.S. GAAP on an annualized basis. It is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates, bookings changes and renewal rates. SaaS ARR does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. SaaS ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue.

**Gross Debt: Gross debt is defined as long-term and current portion of long-term debt as shown on the balance sheet plus unamortized debt issuance costs, if any.

***Net Debt is defined as gross debt minus cash, as shown in the table below (in millions):

Gross debt Cash Net debt $ 315.8 $ 166.6 $ 149.2

Business Outlook:

Extreme's business outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially based on various factors, including market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ending June 30, 2022, the Company is targeting:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information) Low-End High-End FQ4'22 Guidance - GAAP Total net revenue $ 265.0 $ 275.0 Gross margin 55.5 % 57.4 % Operating expenses $ 138.6 $ 142.9 Operating margin 3.1 % 5.5 % Net income $ 2.4 $ 9.3 Net income per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.07 Shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP EPS 134.2 134.2 FQ4'22 Guidance - Non - GAAP Total net revenue $ 265.0 $ 275.0 Gross margin 57.0 % 59.0 % Operating expenses $ 126.9 $ 130.9 Operating margin 9.1 % 11.4 % Net income $ 16.7 $ 23.9 Net income per diluted share $ 0.12 $ 0.18 Shares outstanding used in calculating non-GAAP EPS 134.2 134.2

The following table shows the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for Q4 FY'22 guidance:

Gross Margin Rate Operating Margin Rate Earnings per Share GAAP 55.5% - 57.4% 3.1% - 5.5% $0.02 - $0.07 Estimated adjustments for: Amortization of product intangibles 1.1% 1.1% 0.02 Share-based compensation 0.2% 3.9% 0.08 Restructuring - 0.1% 0.00 Acquisition and integration costs - 0.3% 0.01 Amortization of non-product intangibles 0.3% 0.5% 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - - (0.01) Non-GAAP 57.0% -59.0% 9.1% - 11.4% $0.12 - $0.18

The total of percentage rate changes may not equal the total change in all cases due to rounding.

Conference Call:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Extreme provides all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company is providing with this press release non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP free cash flow. In preparing non-GAAP information, the Company has excluded, where applicable, the impact of share-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring charges. The Company believes that excluding these items provides both management and investors with additional insight into its current operations, the trends affecting the Company, the Company's marketplace performance, and the Company's ability to generate cash from operations. Please note the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different than those used by other companies. The additional non-GAAP financial information the Company presents should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company has provided a non-GAAP reconciliation of the results for the periods presented in this release, which are adjusted to exclude certain items as indicated. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures for comparable financial information and understanding of the Company's ongoing performance as a business. Extreme uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release, including statements regarding those concerning the company's business outlook and future operating metrics, financial and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There are several important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, risks related to supply chain disruptions and component availability; the company's failure to achieve targeted financial metrics and forecasted demand from end customers; a highly competitive business environment for network switching equipment and cloud management of network devices; the company's effectiveness in controlling expenses; the possibility that the company might experience delays in the development or introduction of new technology and products; customer response to the company's new technology and products; risks related to pending or future litigation; macroeconomic and political and geopolitical factors including the Russia/Ukraine conflict; a dependency on third parties for certain components and for the manufacturing

of the company's products; and the impacts of COVID-19 specifically shutdowns in Asia, and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result, on the company's business.

More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are described in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, Quarterly Report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 , and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this press release, and the company's financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Except as required under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Extreme disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 166,566 $ 246,894 Accounts receivable, net 162,967 156,476 Inventories 37,738 32,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,605 51,340 Total current assets 446,876 487,595 Property and equipment, net 49,365 55,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 28,164 36,927 Intangible assets, net 36,689 36,038 Goodwill 400,144 331,159 Other assets 63,606 63,370 Total assets $ 1,024,844 $ 1,010,093 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,305 and $2,404, respectively $ 30,945 $ 23,721 Accounts payable 68,504 60,142 Accrued compensation and benefits 45,151 71,610 Accrued warranty 10,576 11,623 Current portion, operating lease liabilities 15,804 18,743 Current portion, deferred revenue 222,380 212,412 Other accrued liabilities 64,430 57,449 Total current liabilities 457,790 455,700 Deferred revenue, less current portion 150,030 133,172 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,986 and $4,760, respectively 279,514 315,865 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 23,919 32,515 Deferred income taxes 7,956 3,828 Other long-term liabilities 6,372 14,545 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, issuable in series, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 139,115 and 133,279 shares issued, respectively; 130,689 and 126,682 shares outstanding, respectively 139 133 Additional paid-in-capital 1,108,013 1,078,602 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,320 ) (2,811 ) Accumulated deficit (939,482 ) (978,343 ) Treasury stock at cost, 8,426 and 6,597 shares, respectively (68,087 ) (43,113 ) Total stockholders' equity 99,263 54,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,024,844 $ 1,010,093

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net revenues: Product $ 198,373 $ 176,334 $ 574,636 $ 503,575 Service and subscription 87,135 77,066 259,489 227,755 Total net revenues 285,508 253,400 834,125 731,330 Cost of revenues: Product 92,582 76,442 264,459 223,842 Service and subscription 31,568 28,145 93,919 83,465 Total cost of revenues 124,150 104,587 358,378 307,307 Gross profit: Product 105,791 99,892 310,177 279,733 Service and subscription 55,567 48,921 165,570 144,290 Total gross profit 161,358 148,813 475,747 424,023 Operating expenses: Research and development 49,615 48,909 145,461 147,619 Sales and marketing 72,840 70,898 213,932 201,955 General and administrative 17,714 16,023 52,594 48,844 Acquisition and integration costs 2,833 - 6,456 1,975 Restructuring and related charges 407 425 978 2,121 Amortization of intangibles 638 1,406 2,596 4,704 Total operating expenses 144,047 137,661 422,017 407,218 Operating income 17,311 11,152 53,730 16,805 Interest income 109 81 302 281 Interest expense (2,794 ) (5,594 ) (9,750 ) (18,325 ) Other income (expense), net 54 269 297 (1,572 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 14,680 5,908 44,579 (2,811 ) Provision for income taxes 1,856 2,436 5,718 5,579 Net income (loss) $ 12,824 $ 3,472 $ 38,861 $ (8,390 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.30 $ (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 $ (0.07 ) Shares used in per share calculation - basic 129,913 124,788 129,321 123,252 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 133,415 129,988 133,779 123,252

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income (loss) $ 38,861 $ (8,390 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 15,324 17,801 Amortization of intangible assets 15,670 24,501 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset 11,641 12,129 Provision for doubtful accounts (3 ) 270 Share-based compensation 32,630 27,595 Deferred income taxes 228 741 Non-cash interest expense 3,611 3,195 Other 41 2,770 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (5,068 ) (8,101 ) Inventories (4,925 ) 11,869 Prepaid expenses and other assets (28,054 ) (7,908 ) Accounts payable 8,481 7,900 Accrued compensation and benefits (28,227 ) 351 Operating lease liabilities (14,524 ) (14,983 ) Deferred revenue 16,725 27,233 Other current and long-term liabilities 1,644 (9,477 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 64,055 87,496 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,130 ) (12,318 ) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (69,517 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (80,647 ) (12,318 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt obligations (31,000 ) (69,250 ) Repurchase of common stock (24,974 ) - Payments for tax withholdings, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock (3,213 ) 7,167 Payment of contingent consideration obligations (1,024 ) (1,298 ) Deferred payments on an acquisition (3,000 ) (3,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,211 ) (66,381 ) Foreign currency effect on cash (525 ) 470 Net (decrease) increase in cash (80,328 ) 9,267 Cash at beginning of period 246,894 193,872 Cash at end of period $ 166,566 $ 203,139

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, ("GAAP"), Extreme uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP free cash flow.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included with this press release.

Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance with or alternative measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Extreme's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Extreme's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Extreme believes these non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures enhance investors' and management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance stockholder value. In addition, because Extreme has historically reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

For its internal planning process, and as discussed further below, Extreme's management uses financial statements that do not include share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Extreme's management also uses non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the Company's financial results.

As described above, Extreme excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP measures when applicable.

Share-based compensation. Consists of associated expenses for stock options, restricted stock awards and the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Extreme excludes share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing cash requirement related to its operating results. Extreme expects to incur share-based compensation expenses in future periods.

Acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs consist of specified compensation charges, software charges, legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of Aerohive Networks and Ipanema. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Amortization of intangibles. Amortization of intangibles includes the monthly amortization expense of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks and order backlog. The amortization of the developed technology and order backlog are recorded in cost of goods sold, while the amortization for the other intangibles are recorded in operating expenses. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an intangible asset and for which the period expense does not impact the operations of the business and are non-cash in nature.

Restructuring charges. Restructuring charges primarily consist of severance costs for employees which have no benefit to continuing operations and impairment of right-of-use assets, long-lived assets and other charges related to excess facilities. Extreme excludes restructuring expenses since they result from events that occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We calculate our non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance on non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation. We have assumed our U.S. federal and state net operating losses would have been fully consumed by the historical non-GAAP financial adjustments, eliminating the need for a full valuation allowance against our U.S. deferred tax assets which, consequently, enables our use of research and development tax credits. The non-GAAP tax provision consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using our blended U.S. statutory tax rate of 24.2%.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes may be higher or lower depending on the level and jurisdictional mix of pre-tax income and available U.S. research and development tax credits. As of the tax year ended June 30, 2021, we had U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards of $242 million, state net operating loss carryforwards of $156 million and Irish net operating losses of $15 million. These amounts were reflected in our requisite tax filings for each jurisdiction for the tax year ended June 30, 2021. We anticipate utilization of a portion of these net operating losses in each of the jurisdiction for the tax year ended June 30, 2022, however, we do not expect to pay substantial taxes on a GAAP basis in the U.S. in the near term due to our net operating loss carryforward balances. Over the near term, most of our cash taxes will continue to be mainly driven by the tax expense of our foreign subsidiaries which amounts have not historically been significant, with the exception of the Company's Irish operating company which fully utilized available net operating loss carryforwards during fiscal 2021. We also believe our long-term effective GAAP tax rate will be lower than the U.S. statutory rate based upon our established tax structure.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Revenues Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenues - GAAP $ 285,508 $ 253,400 $ 834,125 $ 731,330

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Gross profit - GAAP $ 161,358 $ 148,813 $ 475,747 $ 424,023 Gross margin - GAAP percentage 56.5 % 58.7 % 57.0 % 58.0 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 634 709 1,960 2,092 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 10 Amortization of intangibles 3,620 6,431 13,020 19,697 Total adjustments to GAAP gross profit $ 4,254 $ 7,140 $ 14,980 $ 21,799 Gross profit - non-GAAP $ 165,612 $ 155,953 $ 490,727 $ 445,822 Gross margin - non-GAAP percentage 58.0 % 61.5 % 58.8 % 61.0 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP operating income $ 17,311 $ 11,152 $ 53,730 $ 16,805 GAAP operating income percentage 6.1 % 4.4 % 6.4 % 2.3 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense, cost of revenues 634 709 1,960 2,092 Share-based compensation expense, R&D 2,446 2,414 7,568 7,380 Share-based compensation expense, S&M 3,832 3,150 11,267 9,036 Share-based compensation expense, G&A 3,941 2,925 11,835 9,087 Acquisition and integration costs 2,833 - 6,456 1,985 Restructuring charges, net of reversals 407 425 978 2,121 Amortization of intangibles 4,258 7,837 15,616 24,401 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income $ 18,351 $ 17,460 $ 55,680 $ 56,102 Non-GAAP operating income $ 35,662 $ 28,612 $ 109,410 $ 72,907 Non-GAAP operating income percentage 12.5 % 11.3 % 13.1 % 10.0 %