MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Extreme Networks, Inc.    EXTR

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
Extreme : Securely Protecting The Most Important Asset You Own

01/07/2021 | 10:51am EST
ISO 27001 is the only auditable international standard that defines the requirements for information security management

Imagine you have spent many years working a regular job and through some concerted budgeting efforts paid off your loans and managed to save some money. If you have decided to store this hard-earned money in a bank, would you pick any random bank off the street that is not FDIC insured? Of course not! You want a bank that follows the proper procedures and has a federally backed deposit insurance agency. This ensures that if there were theft or the bank fails, the FDIC could get you up to $250,000 back.

Now if you are a business, why should the same not apply? One of the most important asset you own is data. It could be your employee database, your payroll system, details about your revenues over time, your customer database, your physical and device assets. All details about your network devices, the users, the applications and network access are various forms of data. Why would you trust any cloud-managed networking provider with your data? Wouldn't it be better to demand ISO 27001 certification to safeguard your most important asset?

What is ISO 27001 anyway?

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system (ISMS) standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). In other words, this is a globally accepted benchmark for effective management of information assets. It also defines security controls covering personnel, physical security, logical security, security systems, and business continuity.

What are the benefits of working with a company that provides ISO 27001 support?

Any company that has access to your network data should provide the highest level of data security and protection. Since Extreme is one of the few networking companies to achieve recertification of this standard, you can be assured of our commitment towards this cause. Here are some key points that Extreme takes to ensure that you have peace-of-mind:

  1. Invests in ISMS standard securing critical customer data
  2. Prioritizes InfoSec best practices and certification
  3. Ensures that employees undergo training
  4. Invests in recertification to demonstrate commitment

Don't forget to add the mandatory requirement of supporting this certification at the top of your RFP. For more details about Extreme's implementation of ISO 27001 click here.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:51:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
