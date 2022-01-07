Extreme : Security and Availability across Service Provider Data Center and Mobile Edge Network Infrastructure with Trusted Delivery

Headlines around supply chain attacks remain consistent. Those attacks keep on growing. 2020 ended with a blockbuster supply chain attack, namely Solarwinds, and attacks continued well into 2021.

The Identify Theft Resource Center keeps a tap on all publicly known security breaches. By September 30, 2021 the total number of events in comparison to FY 2020 has been exceeded by 17 percent. The trendline continues to point to a record-breaking year for data compromises. You can check over here for more details.

Those security breaches have several material business impacts:

Disruption of operation of the supply chain

Significant damage to brand and reputation

Impact on product safety and integrity

Loss of theft of IP

Substantial fines and fees

With cyberattacks on the rise, supply chain security is more critical than ever, requiring state-of-the-art network technology from end to end. Trusted Delivery enables network administrators to validate hardware components, boot processes, and the operating system (OS) throughout the device lifecycle - without disrupting device functionality - mitigating the risk of supply chain cyberattacks.

Trusted Delivery - Key Benefits:

Secure Foundation for Future Deployments: With Trusted Delivery, Extreme delivers an additional layer of certainty for Service Providers that are beginning to move away from legacy solutions and ensures a foundation of secure, validated infrastructure to support new networks. Available today across the Extreme 8000 Series, including the Extreme 8520 and Extreme 8720 data center and cellular edge leaf and spine switches, Trusted Delivery provides mechanisms for verifying device security and performance during operation, enabling service providers to deploy new infrastructure with confidence.

Increased Simplicity in Hardware Validation: Measured boot, an anti-tamper mechanism, gives operators the ability to validate hardware and boot processes remotely without shutting the device down. This saves time and resources and prevents unnecessary service disruptions. Measured boot implementation is enabled by a microcontroller-based hardware root of trust (HWRoT) in conjunction with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Additionally, with remote attestation, Extreme delivers increased verification that the device is functioning as expected by enabling an off-box arbiter of trust option and ongoing binary-level validation.

Brad Casemore, Research Vice President, Datacenter and Mulitcloud Networks, IDC. summarizes:

"Attacks on supply chains are growing in frequency and sophistication. As a result, considerable value derives from the ability to verify a device's performance and security, at any time, without the need to shut off a service or to send a technician to a remote location. With Trusted Delivery, Extreme is taking measures to help customers ensure that their investments in IT infrastructure are protected, bolstering the reliability and security of devices throughout their lifecycle."

