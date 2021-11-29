Log in
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/29 02:28:56 pm
13.34 USD   +2.62%
02:11pEXTREME : Tackling the Supply Chain with Extreme's Distribution Partners
PU
10:51aEXTREME : The Metaverse is Already a Parody
PU
11/24AN INTERVIEW WITH PAUL RYLETT : It's All About Honesty
PU
Extreme : Tackling the Supply Chain with Extreme's Distribution Partners

11/29/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Earlier this month, I sat down with several of Extreme's key distributors at our Annual Partner Event. While we discussed many topics, one of the hottest topics of discussion was how we're handling the supply chain.

While we've all faced similar challenges in how we prepare customers and partners for things like inventory, ship dates and increasing costs, we did hear one thing consistently - TRANSPARENCY is the most important thing. Do what you say, say what you do, and stick to your timeline.

At Extreme, we've communicated regularly about the state of the supply chain and the impact to our business. We know that health of our partners and customers' business are dependent on our ability to provide what they need to fulfill orders and more importantly, promises.

In this first interview, we sit down with Dave Johnson, CEO of Jenne - one of Extreme's key distributors in North America. Listen to Dave talk about how Extreme has differentiated itself from other vendors by "giving them the reality." He says, "you guys have been candid, open, direct and reliable."

Check out what Dave has to say about how they are working to manage supply chain challenges.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 19:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 121 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 688 M 1 688 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.88.68%1 688
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.39.72%10 227
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-8.07%5 988
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.52.10%2 491
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.7.55%2 294
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION12.47%798