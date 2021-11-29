Extreme : Tackling the Supply Chain with Extreme's Distribution Partners

Earlier this month, I sat down with several of Extreme's key distributors at our Annual Partner Event. While we discussed many topics, one of the hottest topics of discussion was how we're handling the supply chain.

While we've all faced similar challenges in how we prepare customers and partners for things like inventory, ship dates and increasing costs, we did hear one thing consistently - TRANSPARENCY is the most important thing. Do what you say, say what you do, and stick to your timeline.

At Extreme, we've communicated regularly about the state of the supply chain and the impact to our business. We know that health of our partners and customers' business are dependent on our ability to provide what they need to fulfill orders and more importantly, promises.

In this first interview, we sit down with Dave Johnson, CEO of Jenne - one of Extreme's key distributors in North America. Listen to Dave talk about how Extreme has differentiated itself from other vendors by "giving them the reality." He says, "you guys have been candid, open, direct and reliable."

Check out what Dave has to say about how they are working to manage supply chain challenges.