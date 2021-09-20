Extreme : The Lost Manuscript of Wi-Fi has Been Found!

This is the book everyone has been waiting for! I am proud to announce the release of my latest technical suspense novel:

Wi-Fi 6 & 6E for Dummies

This eBook is now available as a free download courtesy of Extreme Networks. Some of the topics covered in this free bestseller include:

An overview of Wi-Fi 6 technologies including OFMDA, MU-MIMO, TWT, 1024-QAM and BSS coloring

Leveraging the 6 GHz spectrum bonanza and all the new use cases

Implementing wireless security strategies in a Wi-Fi 6E world

Real-world questions about Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E deployment and design considerations for your existing network

A deep-dive into the new 6 GHz AP discovery mechanisms

Indoor versus outdoor Wi-Fi 6E regulatory discussion

Trust me when I say that this eBook is loaded with enlightening Wi-Fi information. But don't just believe me, read some of the early reviews:

Okay seriously, I wrote this book so people can learn about Wi-Fi 6 efficiency enhancements, the value of the technology as it moves into the 6 GHz spectrum, and the real-world implications of this historic evolution of Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi 6 has been an essential technology update, and now Wi-Fi 6E is a monumental spectrum update.

Wi-Fi technology is ingrained into our everyday lives. And now, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are part of a wireless paradigm shift toward infinitely distributed connectivity. Enterprise companies need to connect anybody, anywhere, to any other person, device, or application. Wi-Fi 6 technology focuses on high efficiency and Wi-Fi 6E brings us 1200 MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum to deliver an enhanced consumer-centric experience in all enterprise verticals

So please take a moment and download this literary gem. It is my belief that the suspenseful plot of "Wi-Fi 6 & 6E for Dummies" will capture your full attention. But you will need to read every chapter, because I am not going to tell you how the story ends.