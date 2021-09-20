Log in
Extreme : The Lost Manuscript of Wi-Fi has Been Found!

09/20/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
This is the book everyone has been waiting for! I am proud to announce the release of my latest technical suspense novel:

Wi-Fi 6 & 6E for Dummies

This eBook is now available as a free download courtesy of Extreme Networks. Some of the topics covered in this free bestseller include:

  • An overview of Wi-Fi 6 technologies including OFMDA, MU-MIMO, TWT, 1024-QAM and BSS coloring
  • Leveraging the 6 GHz spectrum bonanza and all the new use cases
  • Implementing wireless security strategies in a Wi-Fi 6E world
  • Real-world questions about Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E deployment and design considerations for your existing network
  • A deep-dive into the new 6 GHz AP discovery mechanisms
  • Indoor versus outdoor Wi-Fi 6E regulatory discussion

Trust me when I say that this eBook is loaded with enlightening Wi-Fi information. But don't just believe me, read some of the early reviews:

Louis Henderson
"This book literally changed my life! Or at least changed my Wi-Fi which was always slow before I got to page 63."
Pops McDaniel
"My dad was a 4G cellular guy, his dad was a 3G cellular guy, and my great-grandfather was all about 2G wireless. What's all this about 5G? Thanks to Coleman's book, I am forever a Wi-Fi 6 guy!"
Buster Studebaker
"I was up all night. I couldn't put this book down after learning about Target Wake Time (TWT)."
Zelda Doolittle
"What can I say about this book that hasn't already been said about The Canterbury Tales, Moby Dick, and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare?"

Okay seriously, I wrote this book so people can learn about Wi-Fi 6 efficiency enhancements, the value of the technology as it moves into the 6 GHz spectrum, and the real-world implications of this historic evolution of Wi-Fi technology. Wi-Fi 6 has been an essential technology update, and now Wi-Fi 6E is a monumental spectrum update.

Wi-Fi technology is ingrained into our everyday lives. And now, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are part of a wireless paradigm shift toward infinitely distributed connectivity. Enterprise companies need to connect anybody, anywhere, to any other person, device, or application. Wi-Fi 6 technology focuses on high efficiency and Wi-Fi 6E brings us 1200 MHz of new 6 GHz spectrum to deliver an enhanced consumer-centric experience in all enterprise verticals

So please take a moment and download this literary gem. It is my belief that the suspenseful plot of "Wi-Fi 6 & 6E for Dummies" will capture your full attention. But you will need to read every chapter, because I am not going to tell you how the story ends.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 16:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
