    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
Extreme : Verizon, Mitel Alum Takes Extreme Networks Channel Chief Job

02/03/2022 | 03:21pm EST
Extreme is pushing its partners to adopt IT services and cloud-based offerings.

Extreme Networks has tapped a new senior vice president of global channel sales.

Scott Peterson will lead the networking vendor's global channel program. His appointment comes as Extreme continues to push toward a subscription-based model. He will report to chief revenue officer Joe Vitalone.

Extreme Networks' Scott Peterson

Peterson most recently was a senior adviser at Gerson Lehrman Group. More notably, he worked as Mitel's chief revenue officer from 2019 -2021. Those positions succeeded a long stint in the service provider space. Peterson worked at Qwest and MCI. He worked at Verizon, which bought MCI, from 2006-2018. His positions included director of worldwide sales and consulting services, and global vice president of Verizon's media and entertainment.

"Scott brings the energy, experience and leadership Extreme needs to broaden its portfolio and reach as we transition the company to a SaaS business," Joe Vitalone said. "His diverse background as a consultant, sales executive and time at Verizon will greatly benefit Extreme and our partners as we continue to grow market share."

Channel Chief History

Extreme's Mark Dellavalle

Gordon Mackintosh, former vice president of worldwide channels, left Extreme in 2020 to become Juniper Networks' channel chief. Vitalone joined Extreme in 2020. Vitalone at the time declared that he wanted to shore up Extreme's customer base while helping partners move clients into cloud-based offering s. He also said he wanted to recruit more partners to fill regional gaps, and he encouraged partners to develop an IT services practice.

Extreme also appointed Mark Dellavalle as senior vice president of global systems engineering. Dellavalle, a former Cisco and Aerohive executive, had been serving as vice president of global systems engineering for two years.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 20:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 131 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 618 M 1 618 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,52 $
Average target price 16,10 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-20.25%1 618
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-4.68%11 141
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION1.92%5 310
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.07%2 028
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-7.00%2 010
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.53%929