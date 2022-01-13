Log in
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
Extreme : brings reliability, intelligence to Swedish city with cloud-managed network installation

01/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Extreme Networks, in partnership with NetNordic, has turned Borås Stad, Sweden into a smart city by establishing "one of the largest cloud-managed network infrastructures" in the country, according to the company. The pair deployed a public Wi-Fi network that supports its citizens, local government, schools and services. Further, Extreme Networks' ExtremeCloud IQ platform helped automate and simplify management of the city's network.

"Leveraging Extreme's solutions, we've created an advanced cloud-managed network that helps us roll out new initiatives through seamless, world-class public Wi-Fi - with minimal overhead, management and maintenance required on our end. We're proud to have established Borås Stad as a modern and dynamic smart city," commented Borås Stad's CTO Andrzej Kardas.

Specific services offered by the city of Borås Stad the are being supported by the network include Wi-Fi-connected medical wristbands, a service that began during the pandemic and enables immediate contact with doctors and provides real-time heartbeat monitoring and user location information.

In addition, Borås Stad has deployed approximately 3,500 ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 Access Points to deliver advanced connectivity, improved network capacity and faster data speeds across the city's services

"Borås Stad was struggling to provide its growing population with fast and reliable public Wi-Fi, resulting in connectivity issues that absorbed a lot of the IT teams' time," said Boris Germashev, senior regional director Northern & Eastern Europe, Extreme Networks. "But with the deployment of ExtremeCloud IQ, Borås Stad has proven that with the right cloud-managed network and solutions, a city can cost-efficiently streamline all networking operations, increase connectivity, and enhance services without complicating its fundamental infrastructure."

Extreme Networks' Wi-Fi APs and support services can be found at many industries and venues including the Stanford Athletics' Stadium and Maples Pavilion and at several NFL stadiums across the U.S.

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
