  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Extreme Networks, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extreme : Celebrating our Amazing Women in Engineering

06/22/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
I believe strongly in cultivating leaders. It is essential to create workplaces where women's voices are amplified. I will always encourage young women to enter the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields: Women everywhere should grow up encouraged to become whatever they want to be. I want to be an ally to women in the workforce as best as possible, not just because I have a daughter who I want to see succeed, but because I believe that companies work best when diversity of thought, people, and expertise are entrenched core beliefs.

At Extreme, we know there is always more work to do. But we are proud of the diverse talent pool we have created and the outstanding work our people produce every day around the world. On International Women in Engineering Day, we're taking the opportunity to recognize three of our most outstanding engineers at Extreme.

Indhu Balraj - Senior Engineering Director

Uma Parthasarathy- Sr Director of QA Engineering

Anu Gade- Sr. Director of Product Management

Thank you to these incredible women who took the time to share their stories with me and the world. Your experiences, work ethic, and commitment to excellence can help us cultivate curiosity in the next generation of female engineering talent and encourage them to follow in your footsteps.

Promoting these experiences is a small, simple step to inspire more women to pursue STEM careers. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and look for the hashtag #INWED21 to help us share more stories from our amazing female engineers!

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 996 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -213x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 345 M 1 345 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 584
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,67 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.54.86%1 345
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.22.79%9 059
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-6.65%5 942
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.79%2 053
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-4.42%1 963
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION6.50%722