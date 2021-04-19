Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Extreme Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXTR

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extreme : Jenne Introduces New Rapid Quote Capability for Extreme Networks

04/19/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Within minutes of receiving an authorized Extreme DA, Jenne Rapid Quote automates the quoting process, generating a quote and sending it to the requesting reseller partner.

FREMONT, CA: Today, Jenne, a leading value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and cloud solutions, announced the launch of its latest Jenne Rapid Quote functionality, which provides Extreme Networks quotes to Extreme partners within minutes of receiving an accepted Extreme DA, providing 24/7 access to contract pricing. Extreme Networks is a cloud-based networking firm with more than 50,000 clients worldwide.Within minutes of receiving an authorized Extreme DA, Jenne Rapid Quote automates the quoting process, generating a quote and sending it to the requesting reseller partner.

'At Jenne, we are continuously striving to improve our business tools and capabilities to best serve our valued Extreme Networks partners,' said Sal LoSchiavo, Vice President of field sales, Jenne. 'Jenne's Rapid Quote capability is resolving a manual choke point and dramatically increasing the speed of transaction which in turn enables resellers to keep their reps in front of customers versus working on backroom processes. Jenne is all about helping partners improve business productivity and increasing sales and margins.'

Jenne Extreme partners who have implemented Jenne's latest Jenne Rapid Quote capability say it has made a huge difference in their businesses since it was introduced.'Jenne's automated system entirely revamped our quoting process,' said David Rudnick, vice President of Sales, PC Solutions, which is based in Miami, Florida, and provides IT and networking services and support throughout the U.S. 'It allows us to process quotes at a much higher speed and avoid common errors, which results in a quicker turnaround. The tool is a game-changer in the industry and shows Jenne's continued commitment to invest in processes that help automate our workflow.'

Also taking advantage of Jenne's Rapid Quoting capability is Integration Partners, based in Lexington, MA. 'Jenne's automated around-the-clock quoting service truly speeds up the quoting process on any of our Extreme pricing requests,' said David Raftery, Chief Customer Officer. 'This rapid turnaround time allows us to provide our customers and prospects with timely responses regarding their projects, which gives us an edge over competitors who may not be able to come back with pricing information as quickly. This streamlined process helps us strengthen our relationships with customers and prospects by providing faster turnaround times that in turn helps them launch their projects more quickly.'

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
12:17pEXTREME  : Jenne Introduces New Rapid Quote Capability for Extreme Networks
PU
04/14INSIDER TRENDS : Extreme Networks Insider Disposition Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tr..
MT
04/14EXTREME  : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
PR
04/13EXTREME  : Names John Abel Chief Information Officer
PR
04/12EXTREME  : Major League Baseball makes a run at network visibility
PU
04/09EXTREME  : Transforming IT Departments into Revenue Machines
PU
04/08EXTREME  : Achieving the Seemingly Impossible. An Interview with Extreme Heroes,..
PU
04/07EXTREME  : Dutch Healthcare Provider Cordaan Gains Operating Efficiency and Secu..
PR
04/06EXTREME  : Defending Against Wireless Piracy – WIPS for Dummies
PU
04/06EXTREME  : Revitalizing Tech Infrastructure with COVID Relief Funds
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 977 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 187 M 1 187 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 584
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,08 $
Last Close Price 9,59 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.39.19%1 187
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.15.55%8 507
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.45%5 415
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-10.97%1 811
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.46%1 760
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION21.00%845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ