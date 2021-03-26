Log in
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
Extreme : Modernize the Manufacturing Process with Cloud Networking

03/26/2021 | 05:55am EDT
Cloud-managed networking was already growing, but 2020 created a boom as businesses quickly reevaluated the need for reliable remote connectivity. Once seen largely as a nice-to-have capability, remote access enabled by cloud-managed networks has become essential for business success. So why have some businesses, specifically in the manufacturing space, been slow to join the cloud revolution. Many simply don't see its value for their businesses. But, manufacturers using legacy networks that lack cloud capabilities for production are missing out on some incredible tools that can boost workflows.

Automation and robotics have been game-changers for many manufacturing operations. Products that once took hundreds of man hours can now be completed in a matter of minutes with sophisticated technology. Beyond speeding up production and reducing manpower, these network-connected machines produce precious data that companies can analyze to understand and improve operational efficiency. Connecting equipment to an advanced cloud-managed network can give production leaders insights to manufacturing times, energy use, traffic management, and system errors, all of which can be used to improve operations.

Manufacturing businesses depend on the cooperation of large groups of employees in massive facilities. Communicating with an entire staff across busy and sometimes noisy environments can be challenging. In addition, sharing networks for communications and manufacturing processes can put a strain on wireless functionality. Cloud-driven networks with multiple access points can allow companies of any scale to maintain dependable connections for all their various needs at all times, without hindering workflows or slowing down production.

As the world continues to become more dependent on digital services, tools that enhance security become hyper-critical. Wireless networks deliver mountains of private business data. But, if those networks are left unprotected, bad actors can inject ransomware or other malicious code and cripple companies for months or even years. Businesses with intellectual property, trade secrets, customer data, and other sensitive information need to be sure their networks can't be hacked by cyber criminals.

Innovate and expand the capabilities of the modern manufacturing workplace with ExtremeCloud IQ. There's more to Wi-Fi than simply a connection. Enhancing a legacy network with advanced analytics, reliable communication, and maximum security can bring any manufacturing business to the forefront of the cloud revolution.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 09:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 977 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 059 M 1 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 584
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,08 $
Last Close Price 8,55 $
Spread / Highest target 63,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
David Hume Chief Information Officer
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.24.09%1 159
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.11.24%8 477
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-14.56%5 166
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-12.36%1 813
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.00%1 630
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION16.20%732
