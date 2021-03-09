Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Extreme Networks, Inc.    EXTR

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extreme : “The Heart of the Team,” Larry Csonka shares his Journey in the NFL

03/09/2021 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Pro Football Hall of Fame once again will offer its highly popular Heart of a Hall of Famer series, powered by Extreme Networks, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at noon (ET) with Gold Jacket Larry Csonka.

The program provides students the opportunity to learn first-hand what it took beyond athletic ability to achieve success on and off the field.

Larry Csonka, a classic 6-3, 235-pound line-smashing fullback, provided the major rushing thrust in the Miami Dolphins' vaunted ball-control offense when the team was dominating the National Football League in the early 1970s.

A consensus All-America at Syracuse and the Dolphins' No.1 draft pick in 1968, Larry contributed almost picture-perfect performances to Miami's three Super Bowl seasons in 1971, 1972, and 1973. Csonka surpassed 1,000 yards in rushing all three seasons with his best production - 1,117 yards - coming during Miami's perfect season in 1972. Perhaps his finest single-game effort came in Super Bowl VIII, when he was selected as the game's Most Valuable Player. Miami's powerful attack was at its best with Csonka carrying 33 times for a then-Super Bowl record 145 yards and two touchdowns. Larry wound up his 11-year career with 8,081 yards rushing and added 820 yards on 106 pass receptions.

Any school can connect to the Heart of a Hall of Famer program via a PC/MAC/IOS/Android device or a traditional video conferencing system. There are limited interactive and video conferencing system spots are available, and the first 7 schools to register will receive those spots. If you register and are not one of the first 7 schools, you can still be part of the program - as a 'view only' school. You still will be able to access the chat function to ask Mr. Csonka a question.

A session is available to grades 4-12 free of charge, thanks to our sponsors at Extreme Networks! For more information or to register, please contact our Education Department at Education@ProFootballHOF.comor register at https://www.profootballhof.com/youth-education/remote-heart-of-a-hall-of-famer-registration/

Due to the differences in how schools are operating this year, we ask that you only register for this program if your students will be in the classroom. If your students are not in the classroom during this time, please see the information below on how to view the live stream of this program!

We will be streaming the program on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's YouTube page and will take questions from students throughout the program. To participate, all you will need to do is:

To ask a question, comment on the post with the following information:

  • First Name of Student
  • Name of Teacher
  • Name/Location of School
  • Question for Gold Jacket

​View the program by going to www.youtube.com/ProFootballHOF. Here, you can view and set a reminder about the program and subscribe to the Hall of Fame's Channel. The program will be taking place at Noon (ET) on March 16.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out! You can contact me at 330-588-3558 or by email at Jacob.Ray@ProFootballHOF.com

Thank You!

Jacob Ray

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
03:35pEXTREME  : “The Heart of the Team,” Larry Csonka shares his Journey ..
PU
03/05EXTREME  : Lincoln U Deploys WiFi 6 to Support Remote Learning
PU
03/05EXTREME  : #ChooseToChallenge the Status Quo During International Women's Day
PU
03/04EXTREME  : Lincoln Uni enhances remote learning with Wi-Fi 6 upgrade and cloud m..
PU
03/04EXTREME  : Increases Female Employees By 30% In 3 Years and We're Not Stopping
PU
03/04APPROACHING ZERO TRUST : Four Critical Concepts for Unlocking Value with Zero Tr..
PU
03/03EXTREME  : Can this Wi-Fi book get any bigger?
PU
03/03EXTREME  : Lincoln University Enables Distance Learning, Remote Access to Digita..
PR
03/02NETWORK SEGMENTATION HEALTH CHECK : Overdue
PU
03/02EXTREME  : SolarWinds – A Supply Chain Compromise
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 977 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -102x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 013 M 1 013 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 584
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,08 $
Last Close Price 8,18 $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
David Hume Chief Information Officer
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.18.72%1 013
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.6.44%7 863
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-20.57%5 122
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-11.06%1 891
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.85%1 761
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-0.32%686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ