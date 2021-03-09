Extreme : “The Heart of the Team,” Larry Csonka shares his Journey in the NFL

The Pro Football Hall of Fame once again will offer its highly popular Heart of a Hall of Famer series, powered by Extreme Networks, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at noon (ET) with Gold Jacket Larry Csonka.

The program provides students the opportunity to learn first-hand what it took beyond athletic ability to achieve success on and off the field.

Larry Csonka, a classic 6-3, 235-pound line-smashing fullback, provided the major rushing thrust in the Miami Dolphins' vaunted ball-control offense when the team was dominating the National Football League in the early 1970s.

A consensus All-America at Syracuse and the Dolphins' No.1 draft pick in 1968, Larry contributed almost picture-perfect performances to Miami's three Super Bowl seasons in 1971, 1972, and 1973. Csonka surpassed 1,000 yards in rushing all three seasons with his best production - 1,117 yards - coming during Miami's perfect season in 1972. Perhaps his finest single-game effort came in Super Bowl VIII, when he was selected as the game's Most Valuable Player. Miami's powerful attack was at its best with Csonka carrying 33 times for a then-Super Bowl record 145 yards and two touchdowns. Larry wound up his 11-year career with 8,081 yards rushing and added 820 yards on 106 pass receptions.

Any school can connect to the Heart of a Hall of Famer program via a PC/MAC/IOS/Android device or a traditional video conferencing system. There are limited interactive and video conferencing system spots are available, and the first 7 schools to register will receive those spots. If you register and are not one of the first 7 schools, you can still be part of the program - as a 'view only' school. You still will be able to access the chat function to ask Mr. Csonka a question.

A session is available to grades 4-12 free of charge, thanks to our sponsors at Extreme Networks! For more information or to register, please contact our Education Department at Education@ProFootballHOF.comor register at https://www.profootballhof.com/youth-education/remote-heart-of-a-hall-of-famer-registration/

Due to the differences in how schools are operating this year, we ask that you only register for this program if your students will be in the classroom. If your students are not in the classroom during this time, please see the information below on how to view the live stream of this program!

We will be streaming the program on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's YouTube page and will take questions from students throughout the program. To participate, all you will need to do is:

​View the program by going to www.youtube.com/ProFootballHOF. Here, you can view and set a reminder about the program and subscribe to the Hall of Fame's Channel. The program will be taking place at Noon (ET) on March 16.

