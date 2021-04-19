Log in
    EXTR

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
Inflection Points Episode 5: Shifting Generations, Shifting Tech

04/19/2021 | 11:30pm EDT
Generation Z deals with tech the same way other generations deal with breathing - it's as fundamental and as easy. How will the members of this entrepreneurial generation shape the technical world when they take control? Hosts Carla Guzzetti and Tim Harrison quiz Toronto marketing guru Michelle Tafler.

Disclaimer

Extreme Networks Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 977 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 176 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 584
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Extreme Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,08 $
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward B. Meyercord President, CEO & Executive Director
Rémi Thomas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Calvin Shoemaker Chairman
Nabil Bukhari Chief Technology & Product Officer
John Abel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.37.88%1 187
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.15.15%8 507
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-13.45%5 415
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-10.97%1 811
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.46%1 760
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION21.00%845
