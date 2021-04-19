Inflection Points Episode 5: Shifting Generations, Shifting Tech

Generation Z deals with tech the same way other generations deal with breathing - it's as fundamental and as easy. How will the members of this entrepreneurial generation shape the technical world when they take control? Hosts Carla Guzzetti and Tim Harrison quiz Toronto marketing guru Michelle Tafler.
