    EXTR   US30226D1063

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.

(EXTR)
  Report
05/23 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.570 USD   +3.01%
World Famous Casinos and Resorts Upgrade Guest Experiences, Streamline Operations and Ensure Secure Connectivity with Extreme Networks

05/24/2022 | 07:07am EDT
End-to-End Networking Solutions Reduce IT Workload, Provide Backbone for Cutting-Edge Digital Guest Amenities

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) a leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, today announced that some of the world’s most famous resorts and casinos, including Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, Resorts World Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts, are leveraging Extreme’s solutions to optimize casino and resort operations and provide first-class guest experiences.

As digital entertainment options like online gambling and eSports grow in popularity, a secure, high-performance network is critical to support new offerings and ensure security. Extreme provides the connectivity, control and insights casinos and resorts require to offer next-generation services that drive guest loyalty and significant new business opportunities. Extreme Fabric solutions provide a simple, agile and inherently secure network, offering customers increased stability, reliability and resiliency. Further, Extreme makes it easy for casino IT teams to deploy and manage the network through ExtremeCloud™ IQ, while ensuring connectivity for everything from security cameras to slot machines on the gaming floor.

Customer Highlights:

  • High-Performance Fabric for Entire Community: Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel has standardized its wired network on Extreme Fabric Connect™, enabling the casino to move machines around on the gaming floor without reprovisioning security settings or requiring additional documentation. This ensures minimal disruption for guests and casino operations. Additionally, Jackpot Junction, which is built on the Mdewakanton Tribal Reservation, can now support the surrounding Lower Sioux Native American community with wired connectivity for its government buildings, local recreation center and healthcare clinic.
  • Secure Connectivity Powering the Largest A/V Network on the Vegas Strip: Resorts World Las Vegas has a massive audio/visual (A/V) system and needed a network that could support more than 900 video endpoints using 1,000 video streams, and 700 audio endpoints. The new network from Extreme, deployed in partnership with Technology West Group, supports full visibility into the A/V network through ExtremeCloud IQ and enables the two-person network team to quickly segment the network to support hundreds of events each year. This reduces time spent setting up for events and ensures event usage won’t impact anything else running on the network.

Executive Insights:

Nick Potter, Director of IT, Jackpot Junction
“Previously, we were only operating at about 85 percent network uptime. This had significant impact on our ability to provide our guests with the services and amenities they required. With Extreme, we’re now at 98 to 99 percent uptime, saving us time responding to negative feedback from guests and staff and ultimately helping drive more positive reviews and guest satisfaction. We also have a more secure network, enabling us to offer better connectivity to our community. We’re now looking at adding more amenities like self-serve guest kiosks because our network can support them.”

Richard Reisig, Vice President at Technology West Group
“Resorts World hosts hundreds of events each year, and the A/V system is the most elaborate and comprehensive on the Las Vegas strip. Having a resilient network infrastructure that can securely support thousands of IoT devices including games and cameras without being a challenge to manage is critical to being able to deliver the incredible experiences guests expect from an ultramodern casino. Extreme’s solutions are battle tested in unique environments, and they are the only company we’ve found that can consistently handle and support Resorts World’s needs.”

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks
“Everything from resort entertainment to gaming floor security relies on strong connectivity. A casino’s network must support incredible performance and deliver full visibility and insights that enable operations and management teams to continuously improve and build upon guest experiences, all while reducing manual tasks for staff through network automation. Extreme’s solutions enable casinos to provide the personalized experiences that bring guests back.”

Additional Resources

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, Fabric Connect and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
