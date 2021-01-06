EV Battery Tech Announces Specs of the IoniX Pro Home Smart Wall

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (CSE: ACDC) (the "Company" or "EV Battery Tech") is pleased to announce the specifications for the upcoming launch of its IoniX Pro Home Smart WallTM (the "Home Smart WallTM").

The Company announced the unveiling of the IoniX Pro Smart Wall Series last week and is now proud to release the details of its upcoming launch of the Home Smart WallTM, which has been built to compete and potentially outperform its rivals, such as Tesla's Powerwall.





"Years of research and development have been spent not only developing our smart wall technology, but analyzing the battery market as a whole," said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin. "The battery market is just in its infancy, and with our blockchain technology focused on analyzing millions of batteries performance and maintenance, we are confident that our system will perform well in the market once launched." The following chart compares the anticipated specifications of our Home Smart WallTM against those of the Tesla Powerwall.



IoniX Smart Wall Tesla Powerwall Capacity 15 kwh 13.5 kwh1 Dimensions 1228 x 755 x 1802 1150 x 755 x 1552 Monitoring Detailed Basic Remote Repair Remote Maintenance & Repair N/A Battery Cell Lithium Ion - Lishen Lithium Ion - Tesla Cost (USD) $5,5003 $6,500

The Home Smart WallTM will not only have a state-of-the-art iOS and Android application to remotely control and monitor your home, but it will offer first-of-a-kind remote battery monitoring, maintenance, and repair4.

"Our system is the only product in the market that is able to remotely analyze and repair your battery system" said Mr. Goodwin. "The way the market works now is if one of your battery cells goes down, it jeopardizes the entire string of cells. Think of lights on a Christmas tree - when one burns out, the whole string goes out even though 99% of remaining bulbs are perfectly functional. This was true for power walls, until the Home Smart WallTM!"





Product Rendering5



In the coming weeks, the Company will officially be launching the Home Smart WallTM and announcing the opening date for pre-orders. The Company hopes to be able to deliver the Smart Wall Home Series to customers in 2021.

"We expect our limited number of pre-orders to hit capacity very quickly once available. The feedback and demand we have heard from the market has been strong and we are very excited to launch a product that we feel could bring the Home Battery ESS market to the next level."

The Home Smart WallTM is the first product that will launch in the Company's Smart Wall Series. The Company continues to work on the other products in this series as well as other industry leading products that will be coming to the market in 2021. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

"We are ready to disrupt the market with what we have coming in 2021. The Home Smart WallTM is just the tip of the iceberg; stay tuned for some very exciting times that are on the horizon," commented Mr. Goodwin.

For more information on the product please visit www.ionixpro.com or www.evbattery.tech for Company information.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@evbattery.tech

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website (https://www.evbattery.tech).

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the timeline of the Company's launch of its Home Smart WallTM series; the anticipated growth of the ESS market; the Company's development of new products in 2021 and the statement that the exciting times are on the horizon for the Company; the development, performance and specifications of the Home Smart WallTM and its competitiveness against the Tesla Powerwall. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

1 Based on usable power and capacity. Tesla lists 14 MW as their capacity and 13.5MW as their useable capacity

2 Measurements are the estimated millimeters

3 Estimated retail price. Actual price may vary.

4 Remote repair is available on certain components, not all battery parts.

5 Projected product rendering. Actual design of product may vary.

