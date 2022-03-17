EXX: Share Transactions
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number: 2000/011076/06)
JSE share code: EXX
ISIN code: ZAE000084992
ADR code: EXXAY
Bond Code: EXX04
ISIN No: ZAG000160326
Bond Code: EXX05
ISIN No: ZAG000160334
(Exxaro)
SHARE TRANSACTIONS
In terms of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 and 3.92 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice
is hereby given that the Chief Executive Officer and a Prescribed Officer of Exxaro Resources
Limited exercised pledged and matching awards vested and released in terms of the Deferred
Bonus Plan Scheme (DBP Scheme), sold Exxaro ordinary shares and matching shares
deferred to the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR) Holding Account, after having
received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements.
Class of shares: Ordinary
Nature of transaction: Exercise of pledged and matching
awards vested and released and an on-
market sale in terms of the DBP Scheme
Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial
Date of transaction: 17 March 2022
DBP vesting date: 15 March 2022
Vesting period: 3 years
Date on which shares became tradable: 15 March 2022
VWAP on date of vesting R209.58
Highest trading price of previous day R198.03
Lowest trading price of previous day R198.03
Name: Mr MDM Mgojo
Position: Chief Executive Officer: Exxaro Resources
Limited
DBP vesting date 15 March 2022
Pledged shares vested, released and 1334
transferred to personal portfolio
Strike price per pledged shares R173.99
Value of pledged shares R232,102.66
Matching shares vested and sold 770
Sale price per share R196.30
Value of shares sold R151,151.00
Matching shares vested and transferred to 690
personal portfolio
Value of matching shares R144,610.20
Name: Mr M Veti
Position: Prescribed officer: Exxaro Resources Limited
DBP vesting date 15 March 2022
Pledged shares vested, released, and 395
transferred to personal portfolio
Strike price per pledged shares R172.95
Value of pledged shares R68,315.25
Matching shares vested and deferred to 433
MSR Holding Account
Value of matching shares R90,748.14
Vesting date 30 June 2026
A NDONI
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
17 March 2022
Lead Equity and Debt Sponsor Joint Equity Sponsor
Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited
division of Absa Bank Limited
Date: 17-03-2022 04:21:00
