    EXX   ZAE000084992

EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED

(EXX)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-15
198.34 ZAR   +1.46%
10:31aEXX : Share Transactions
PU
03/09Australia, South Africa miners eye options as Europe makes desperate calls
RE
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Exxaro Resources Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
EXX: Share Transactions

03/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number: 2000/011076/06)
JSE share code: EXX
ISIN code: ZAE000084992
ADR code: EXXAY
Bond Code: EXX04
ISIN No: ZAG000160326
Bond Code: EXX05
ISIN No: ZAG000160334
(Exxaro)

SHARE TRANSACTIONS

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 and 3.92 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice
is hereby given that the Chief Executive Officer and a Prescribed Officer of Exxaro Resources
Limited exercised pledged and matching awards vested and released in terms of the Deferred
Bonus Plan Scheme (DBP Scheme), sold Exxaro ordinary shares and matching shares
deferred to the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR) Holding Account, after having
received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements.

 Class of shares:                              Ordinary
 Nature of transaction:                        Exercise of pledged and matching
                                               awards vested and released and an on-
                                               market sale in terms of the DBP Scheme
 Nature of interest:                           Direct Beneficial
 Date of transaction:                          17 March 2022
 DBP vesting date:                             15 March 2022
 Vesting period:                               3 years
 Date on which shares became tradable:         15 March 2022
 VWAP on date of vesting                       R209.58
 Highest trading price of previous day         R198.03
 Lowest trading price of previous day          R198.03

 Name:                                         Mr MDM Mgojo
 Position:                                     Chief Executive Officer: Exxaro Resources
                                               Limited
 DBP vesting date                              15 March 2022
 Pledged shares vested, released and           1334
 transferred to personal portfolio
 Strike price per pledged shares               R173.99
 Value of pledged shares                       R232,102.66

 Matching shares vested and sold               770
 Sale price per share                          R196.30
 Value of shares sold                          R151,151.00
 Matching shares vested and transferred to     690
 personal portfolio
 Value of matching shares                      R144,610.20
 Name:                                         Mr M Veti
 Position:                                     Prescribed officer: Exxaro Resources Limited
 DBP vesting date                              15 March 2022
 Pledged shares vested, released, and          395
 transferred to personal portfolio
 Strike price per pledged shares               R172.95
 Value of pledged shares                       R68,315.25

 Matching shares vested and deferred to        433
 MSR Holding Account
 Value of matching shares                       R90,748.14
 Vesting date                                   30 June 2026



A NDONI
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

17 March 2022


Lead Equity and Debt Sponsor                   Joint Equity Sponsor
Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a          Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited
division of Absa Bank Limited

Date: 17-03-2022 04:21:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Exxaro Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33 431 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Net income 2021 12 525 M 835 M 835 M
Net Debt 2021 7 318 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,09x
Yield 2021 18,2%
Capitalization 47 906 M 3 194 M 3 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 812
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Exxaro Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 198,34 ZAR
Average target price 213,33 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mxolisi Donald Mbuyisa Mgojo Executive Head-Carbon Operations
Pieter Adriaan Koppeschaar Finance Director & Executive Director
Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Gerhard Meyer Executive Head-Technology & Projects
Vuyisa Nkonyeni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED29.74%3 194
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.22%72 858
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED13.20%21 080
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED18.84%19 557
COAL INDIA LIMITED21.12%14 312
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.44%11 758