EXX: Share Transactions EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration Number: 2000/011076/06) JSE share code: EXX ISIN code: ZAE000084992 ADR code: EXXAY Bond Code: EXX04 ISIN No: ZAG000160326 Bond Code: EXX05 ISIN No: ZAG000160334 (Exxaro) SHARE TRANSACTIONS In terms of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.65 and 3.92 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Chief Executive Officer and a Prescribed Officer of Exxaro Resources Limited exercised pledged and matching awards vested and released in terms of the Deferred Bonus Plan Scheme (DBP Scheme), sold Exxaro ordinary shares and matching shares deferred to the Minimum Shareholding Requirement (MSR) Holding Account, after having received clearance to do so in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements. Class of shares: Ordinary Nature of transaction: Exercise of pledged and matching awards vested and released and an on- market sale in terms of the DBP Scheme Nature of interest: Direct Beneficial Date of transaction: 17 March 2022 DBP vesting date: 15 March 2022 Vesting period: 3 years Date on which shares became tradable: 15 March 2022 VWAP on date of vesting R209.58 Highest trading price of previous day R198.03 Lowest trading price of previous day R198.03 Name: Mr MDM Mgojo Position: Chief Executive Officer: Exxaro Resources Limited DBP vesting date 15 March 2022 Pledged shares vested, released and 1334 transferred to personal portfolio Strike price per pledged shares R173.99 Value of pledged shares R232,102.66 Matching shares vested and sold 770 Sale price per share R196.30 Value of shares sold R151,151.00 Matching shares vested and transferred to 690 personal portfolio Value of matching shares R144,610.20 Name: Mr M Veti Position: Prescribed officer: Exxaro Resources Limited DBP vesting date 15 March 2022 Pledged shares vested, released, and 395 transferred to personal portfolio Strike price per pledged shares R172.95 Value of pledged shares R68,315.25 Matching shares vested and deferred to 433 MSR Holding Account Value of matching shares R90,748.14 Vesting date 30 June 2026 A NDONI GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY 17 March 2022 Lead Equity and Debt Sponsor Joint Equity Sponsor Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited division of Absa Bank Limited Date: 17-03-2022 04:21:00