    EXX   ZAE000084992

EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED

(EXX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
200.02 ZAR   -0.93%
11:43aEXXARO RESOURCES : EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project
PU
06/08EXXARO RESOURCES : Interest Payment Notification - EXX04 and EXX05
PU
05/26EXX : Changes To The Board
PU
Exxaro Resources : EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project

06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT
EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project

EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number: 2000/011076/06)
JSE share code: EXX
ISIN: ZAE000084992
ADR code: EXXAY
Bond Code: EXX05
ISIN No: ZAG000160334
("Exxaro" or the "Company")

CENNERGI HOLDINGS LIMITED ("CENNERGI"), A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF
EXXARO, ANNOUNCES THE REGISTRATION OF ITS 80MW LEPHALALE SOLAR PROJECT
("LSP") BY THE NATIONAL ENERGY REGULATOR OF SOUTH AFRICA ("NERSA") AND THE
REGULATOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Shareholders are advised of the registration of Cennergi's 80MW LSP by NERSA and the Regulator
Executive Committee yesterday. The LSP is the first phase of the decarbonisation of Exxaro's
flagship operations - Grootegeluk mine at Lephalale, in the Limpopo province.

Following the announcement of our renewable energy strategy to the market in September 2021,
the Company has developed a significant pipeline of multi-technology (wind, solar and storage)
solutions that will provide decarbonisation, energy security and cost reduction benefits to Exxaro
and other private customers.

Furthermore, and in keeping with the memorandum of understanding which Cennergi executed with
Eskom last year (as announced on 25 October 2021) the Company is advancing a comprehensive
renewable energy solution for Exxaro's presence in Mpumalanga which accords with the planned
Just Energy Transition in the province.

Cennergi believes that the LSP is one of the largest project financed behind-the-meter renewable
energy projects in South Africa at such an advanced stage. A long-term power purchase agreement
will govern the sale of electricity between Cennergi and the Grootegeluk Complex. The project has
been fast-tracked to enable a reduction of up to a third of the mine's Scope 2 emissions and
significant electricity cost savings but is only the first phase of a multi-technology solution designed
specifically for the mine's demand profile. Subsequent phases, including storage and wheeled wind,
are at an advanced stage of development.


Enquiries:
Mzila Mthenjane, Executive head : Stakeholder Affairs
Tel: +27 12 307 7393
Mobile: +27 83 417 6375
Email : Mzila.mthenjane@exxaro.com

AT NDONI
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Pretoria
14 June 2022
Lead Sponsor to Exxaro Resources Limited
Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited

Joint Equity Sponsor to Exxaro Resources Limited
Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited

Date: 14-06-2022 05:33:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Exxaro Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 15:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
