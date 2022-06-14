Exxaro Resources : EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project

EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration Number: 2000/011076/06) JSE share code: EXX ISIN: ZAE000084992 ADR code: EXXAY Bond Code: EXX05 ISIN No: ZAG000160334 ("Exxaro" or the "Company") CENNERGI HOLDINGS LIMITED ("CENNERGI"), A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF EXXARO, ANNOUNCES THE REGISTRATION OF ITS 80MW LEPHALALE SOLAR PROJECT ("LSP") BY THE NATIONAL ENERGY REGULATOR OF SOUTH AFRICA ("NERSA") AND THE REGULATOR EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Shareholders are advised of the registration of Cennergi's 80MW LSP by NERSA and the Regulator Executive Committee yesterday. The LSP is the first phase of the decarbonisation of Exxaro's flagship operations - Grootegeluk mine at Lephalale, in the Limpopo province. Following the announcement of our renewable energy strategy to the market in September 2021, the Company has developed a significant pipeline of multi-technology (wind, solar and storage) solutions that will provide decarbonisation, energy security and cost reduction benefits to Exxaro and other private customers. Furthermore, and in keeping with the memorandum of understanding which Cennergi executed with Eskom last year (as announced on 25 October 2021) the Company is advancing a comprehensive renewable energy solution for Exxaro's presence in Mpumalanga which accords with the planned Just Energy Transition in the province. Cennergi believes that the LSP is one of the largest project financed behind-the-meter renewable energy projects in South Africa at such an advanced stage. A long-term power purchase agreement will govern the sale of electricity between Cennergi and the Grootegeluk Complex. The project has been fast-tracked to enable a reduction of up to a third of the mine's Scope 2 emissions and significant electricity cost savings but is only the first phase of a multi-technology solution designed specifically for the mine's demand profile. Subsequent phases, including storage and wheeled wind, are at an advanced stage of development. Enquiries: Mzila Mthenjane, Executive head : Stakeholder Affairs Tel: +27 12 307 7393 Mobile: +27 83 417 6375 Email : Mzila.mthenjane@exxaro.com AT NDONI GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY Pretoria 14 June 2022 Lead Sponsor to Exxaro Resources Limited Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited Joint Equity Sponsor to Exxaro Resources Limited Tamela Holdings Proprietary Limited Date: 14-06-2022 05:33:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.