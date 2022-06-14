Exxaro Resources : EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project

EXX - Cennergi's registration of its 80MW Lephalale Solar Power Project
Shareholders are advised of the registration of Cennergi's 80MW LSP by NERSA and the Regulator
Executive Committee yesterday. The LSP is the first phase of the decarbonisation of Exxaro's
flagship operations - Grootegeluk mine at Lephalale, in the Limpopo province.
Following the announcement of our renewable energy strategy to the market in September 2021,
the Company has developed a significant pipeline of multi-technology (wind, solar and storage)
solutions that will provide decarbonisation, energy security and cost reduction benefits to Exxaro
and other private customers.
Furthermore, and in keeping with the memorandum of understanding which Cennergi executed with
Eskom last year (as announced on 25 October 2021) the Company is advancing a comprehensive
renewable energy solution for Exxaro's presence in Mpumalanga which accords with the planned
Just Energy Transition in the province.
Cennergi believes that the LSP is one of the largest project financed behind-the-meter renewable
energy projects in South Africa at such an advanced stage. A long-term power purchase agreement
will govern the sale of electricity between Cennergi and the Grootegeluk Complex. The project has
been fast-tracked to enable a reduction of up to a third of the mine's Scope 2 emissions and
significant electricity cost savings but is only the first phase of a multi-technology solution designed
specifically for the mine's demand profile. Subsequent phases, including storage and wheeled wind,
are at an advanced stage of development.
