  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Exxaro Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXX   ZAE000084992

EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED

(EXX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
215.12 ZAR   -0.49%
11:31aS.African coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'
RE
02:44aEuropean coal demand boosts Exxaro profit despite rail woes
RE
01:34aEXXARO RESOURCES : EXX - Reviewed Interim Financial Results, Interim Dividend and Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.African coal miner Exxaro says investment in green minerals 'more urgent'

08/18/2022 | 11:31am EDT
(Reuters) - South African coal miner Exxaro Resources' diversification into green energy minerals has become more urgent as geopolitical tensions, inflation and high borrowing costs slow investment in the critical metals, Chief Executive Nombasa Tsengwa said on Thursday.

Exxaro has announced plans to acquire manganese, copper and bauxite assets - key minerals in the transition to clean energy - as part of its shift from coal, widely considered the most polluting fossil fuel.

Investment in minerals which support clean energy technologies has become "more urgent" given the projected supply deficits in the long-term, Tsengwa said during a results call.

The Russia-Ukraine war has heightened geopolitical tensions and compounded global inflation, resulting in higher borrowing costs and political instability that was delaying investments in these critical minerals, she said.

"The bottom line is that the world needs significant investments to be made in these minerals to support the much-needed energy transition. Failure to make investments today in preparation for the expected growth in demand for these minerals will threaten the long-term energy situation," Tsengwa said.

Exxaro has said it would look at South Africa, the world's largest producer of manganese, for acquisition targets.

Declining supply in China, the largest producer and market of bauxite, also creates an opportunity for new investments to fill the output gap.

"The current manganese and bauxite pricing environment is supportive of entry through acquisitions. The long-term fundamentals of these three chosen commodities remain attractive and we're focused on pursuing acquisitions," Tsengwa said.

Exxaro expects the targeted non-coal mineral assets to generate the equivalent of 30% of its 2021 coal earnings of 10.7 billion rand ($6.40 billion) from 2026.

On Thursday, Exxaro reported a 26% rise in half-year profit driven by higher coal prices, although South Africa's rail capacity problems limited its ability to take advantage of strong European demand.

Coal demand in Europe started surging late in 2021 amid a switch from expensive natural gas to coal, and intensified after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, ahead of a ban on Russian coal, which came into effect this month.

Europe's share of Exxaro's exports grew five-fold during the second half of 2021 to 32% in the first half of 2022.

South Africa's coal sales to Europe rose eight-fold during the first half of 2022 compared with last year, leading exporter Thungela Resources said on Monday.

However, South African coal miners' capacity to export has been limited by deteriorating rail infrastructure.

State-owned Transnet's rail network has been crippled by poor maintenance, a lack of locomotives and copper cable theft, which have diminished its capacity to haul minerals to port.

Despite the higher export prices, Exxaro exported 2.5 million tonnes of coal in the first half, down from 4.1 million tonnes a year earlier.

However, the average export price rose to $262 per tonne from $117, resulting in a 48% jump in revenue to 22.3 billion rand ($1.34 billion).

Exxaro's headline earnings per share - the main profit measure for South African companies - rose to 34.26 rand ($2.05) from 27.22 rand.

Exxaro declared an interim dividend of 15.93 rand, returning $334.09 million to shareholders. Its shares were up 2.30% at 1115 GMT.

($1 = 16.6542 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by Jason Neely and Bernadette Baum)

By Nelson Banya


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.34% 463.1 Real-time Quote.-13.56%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.55% 1987.23 Real-time Quote.1.08%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.585 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED -0.49% 215.12 End-of-day quote.40.72%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.50% 152.2 Real-time Quote.-12.63%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.15% 418.5317 Real-time Quote.147.40%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED 3.86% 309.19 End-of-day quote.265.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.56% 58.925 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 427 M 2 905 M 2 905 M
Net income 2022 16 687 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net cash 2022 7 461 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,15x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 51 959 M 3 117 M 3 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 6 812
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Exxaro Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 215,12 ZAR
Average target price 252,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nombasa Tsengwa Chief Executive Office & Director
Pieter Adriaan Koppeschaar Finance Director & Executive Director
Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Gerhard Meyer Executive Head-Technology & Projects
Vuyisa Nkonyeni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXARO RESOURCES LIMITED40.72%3 117
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED25.55%80 555
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED71.48%29 910
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED77.74%25 831
COAL INDIA LIMITED51.63%17 189
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.67%15 751