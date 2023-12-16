Exxaro Tiles Limited approved the appointment of Mr. Paras R. Shah as the Company Secretary of the Company designated as the Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Compliance Officer under Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"). Mr. Paras R. Shah is a Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a Graduate. He has over 7 years of experience in dealing with Secretarial Compliances of Listed and Unlisted Companies.

He has been associated with Exxaro Tiles Limited as Company Secretary & Compliance officer since 05th Jan. 2021 till 30th November 2023. Previously he work with Marudhar Industries Limited as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.