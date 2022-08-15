Exxe : Late filing jun 30

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Exxe Group, Inc.

Check One: Quarterly Report

For Period Ended: June 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office: 1235 Ave of the Americas, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10305

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: Additional time is needed to file Quarterly Report

Anticipated Filing Date: [Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.] August 18, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Name: Eduard Nazmiev

Signature: /s/ Eduard Nazmiev

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 15, 2022

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com: 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate" 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing" 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above. 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com