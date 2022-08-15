Exxe : Late filing jun 30

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Name of the Issuer: Exxe Group, Inc.
Check One: Quarterly Report
For Period Ended: June 30, 2022
Address of Principal Executive Office: 1235 Ave of the Americas, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10305
Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: Additional time is needed to file Quarterly Report
Anticipated Filing Date: [Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.] August 18, 2022
Person to contact regarding this notification:
Name: Eduard Nazmiev
Signature: /s/ Eduard Nazmiev
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: August 15, 2022
Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com: 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate" 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing" 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above. 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com
Disclaimer
Exxe Group Inc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:11:06 UTC.