    AXXA   US30233C1099

EXXE GROUP INC.

(AXXA)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-15 pm EDT
0.0155 USD   +14.81%
08/15EXXE : Late filing jun 30
PU
07/28EXXE : Attorney Letter for Annual Report 3/31/22
PU
07/06EXXE : Announces Record Annual Revenue and Profit
PU
Exxe : Late filing jun 30

08/15/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Exxe Group, Inc.

Check One: Quarterly Report

For Period Ended: June 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office: 1235 Ave of the Americas, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10305

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: Additional time is needed to file Quarterly Report

Anticipated Filing Date: [Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.] August 18, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Name: Eduard Nazmiev

Signature: /s/ Eduard Nazmiev

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 15, 2022

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com: 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate" 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing" 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above. 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Exxe Group Inc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Eduard Nazmiev Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Darla Gullons Director & Managing Director-Special Projects
Joanna Karolina Filipowska Director, Head-Biotech & Medical Sciences
Peter Sallade Managing Director-Digital Media & Director
Anna Ivanchenko Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXE GROUP INC.-79.28%9
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 397
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.69%27 758
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.06%27 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.23%27 383
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.99%25 284