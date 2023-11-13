Stock XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
PDF Report : Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock price

Equities

XOM

US30231G1022

Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:01:31 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Exxon Mobil Corporation Pre-market 08:15:48 am
103.75 USD +0.77% 104.42 +0.64%
Nov. 11 Exclusive-Exxon aims to begin lithium production by 2026 in Arkansas -source RE
Nov. 11 Petrochina to replace Exxon as lead contractor for Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield -oil executive RE
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 352 B Sales 2024 * 353 B Capitalization 411 B
Net income 2023 * 37.19 B Net income 2024 * 39.27 B EV / Sales 2023 *
1,19x
Net Debt 2023 * 7,465 M Net Debt 2024 * 6,627 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,18x
P/E ratio 2023 *
11,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
11,0x
Employees 62,000
Yield 2023 *
3,57%
Yield 2024 *
3,74%
Free-Float 49.39%
More Fundamentals

Chart Exxon Mobil Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exclusive-Exxon aims to begin lithium production by 2026 in Arkansas -source RE
Petrochina to replace Exxon as lead contractor for Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield -oil executive RE
Uganda, Tanzania to do feasibility study on gas pipeline RE
Japan's Japex raises profit forecast on higher oil, weaker yen RE
ExxonMobil Unit Closes $1.3 Billion Purchase of Floating Vessel from SBM Offshore MT
BB Energy, JE Energy win tender to market Guyana's share of oil RE
Petronas to drill two more wells in Suriname, foresees gas development RE
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Reuters NEXT-Investment bankers see dealmaking lull storing pent-up demand RE
Snam Plans Nonbinding Offer for Edison's Gas Storage Business MT
S. Africa to miss Paris climate targets: officials RE
Exclusive-South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning RE
SBM Offshore upgrades annual revenue, profit outlook after ExxonMobil sale RE
Snam Considers M&A Deals on Adriatic LNG CI
Electrical incident curtails LNG output at Chevron's Gorgon facility RE
Analyst Recommendations on Exxon Mobil Corporation

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Chevron, Ebay, Quanta Services, UPS...
Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on Exxon Mobil to $119 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Exxon Mobil, Ford, Walt Disney, PayPal...
UBS Adjusts Exxon Mobil Price Target to $142 From $143, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Exxon Mobil to $120 From $116, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Press releases Exxon Mobil Corporation

ExxonMobil elects Dina Powell McCormick to Board of Directors BU
NorthAmOil: Profits down at Exxon, Chevron but still buoyant AQ
Thinking about trading options or stock in Palantir Technologies, C3.ai, Advanced Micro Devices, Exxon Mobil, or Estee Lauder Companies? PR
ExxonMobil Completes Acquisition of Denbury BU
News in other languages on Exxon Mobil Corporation

Et à la fin, c'est la big tech qui gagne
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, TotalEnergies, Eramet, Valneva, BAE Systems, Novo Nordisk, Solvay...
EN DIRECTO DESDE LOS MERCADOS: Alfen, ACS, Nokia, Solvay, Schneider, Google, Booking, Exxon, Leonardo, Novo Nordisk...
Mercati: i titoli preferiti dai fondi ribassisti in Europa e negli Stati Uniti
Markten: de favoriete aandelen van shortsellers in Europa en de VS
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.35%
1 week-3.74%
Current month-1.98%
1 month-2.55%
3 months-7.23%
6 months-1.92%
Current year-5.94%
Highs and lows

1 week
102.86
Extreme 102.855
104.90
1 month
102.86
Extreme 102.855
113.97
Current year
98.02
Extreme 98.02
120.70
1 year
98.02
Extreme 98.02
120.70
3 years
36.56
Extreme 36.56
120.70
5 years
30.11
Extreme 30.11
120.70
10 years
30.11
Extreme 30.11
120.70
Managers and Directors - Exxon Mobil Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Darren Woods CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 2012
Kathryn Mikells DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 57 2021
Matt Furman IRO
 Public Communications Contact 53 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
John Harris BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 Dec. 31
Steven Kandarian BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2018
Joseph Hooley BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2019
ETFs positioned on Exxon Mobil Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES S&P 500 ENERGY SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD ETF iShares S&P 500 Energy Sector UCITS ETF - USD
26.82% 919 M€ 0.00%
XTRACKERS MSCI USA ENERGY UCITS ETF 1D - USD ETF Xtrackers MSCI USA Energy UCITS ETF 1D - USD
25.62% 68 M€ -.--%
LEVERAGE SHARES 3X LONG OIL & GAS ETP SECURITIES - USD ETF Leverage Shares 3x Long Oil & Gas ETP Securities - USD
23.25% 0 M€ 0.00% -
VANGUARD ENERGY ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Energy ETF - USD
22.77% 7,594 M€ -3.50%
SPDR S&P U.S. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR UCITS ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P U.S. Energy Select Sector UCITS ETF - USD
21.64% 955 M€ -1.33%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 103.75 +0.77% 17 831 341
23-11-09 102.96 +0.03% 18,380,538
23-11-08 102.93 -1.23% 19,184,067
23-11-07 104.21 -1.57% 20,272,486
23-11-06 105.87 -1.77% 19,097,267

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:01 pm EST

Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity: - refining and distribution (78.8% of net sales): 5.2 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day. At the end of 2021, the group operated a network of 22,545 service stations under the Exxon, Mobil, Esso names, etc.; - petrochemical (13.3%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (26.3 Mt sold in 2021) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc.; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons (7.9%; worldwide leader): 2.3 million barrels of oil produced per day and 241.7 million m3 of natural gas produced per day. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (37.7%), Canada (8%), Singapore (5.4%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), France (4.8%), Italy (3.6%), Belgium (3.3%), Australia (2.8%) and other (29.1%).
Sector
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
Calendar
2023-11-13 - U.S. Currency
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
103.75USD
Average target price
126.96USD
Spread / Average Target
+22.37%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation
-5.94% 411 B $
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD Stock Reliance Industries Ltd
-9.13% 178 B $
BP PLC Stock BP PLC
+1.22% 98 130 M $
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Stock China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
+7.43% 83 052 M $
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION Stock Marathon Petroleum Corporation
+24.69% 55 105 M $
PHILLIPS 66 Stock Phillips 66
+8.99% 49 909 M $
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Valero Energy Corporation
-3.30% 41 763 M $
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED Stock Imperial Oil Limited
+17.18% 31 658 M $
NESTE OYJ Stock Neste Oyj
-22.57% 26 951 M $
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION Stock Formosa Petrochemical Corporation
+0.50% 23 624 M $
Other Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
