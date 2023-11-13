Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock price
Equities
XOM
US30231G1022
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 08:15:48 am
|103.75 USD
|+0.77%
|104.42
|+0.64%
|Nov. 11
|Exclusive-Exxon aims to begin lithium production by 2026 in Arkansas -source
|RE
|Nov. 11
|Petrochina to replace Exxon as lead contractor for Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield -oil executive
|RE
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|352 B
|Sales 2024 *
|353 B
|Capitalization
|411 B
|Net income 2023 *
|37.19 B
|Net income 2024 *
|39.27 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,19x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|7,465 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|6,627 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,18x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
11,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
11,0x
|Employees
|62,000
|Yield 2023 *
3,57%
|Yield 2024 *
3,74%
|Free-Float
|49.39%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+0.35%
|1 week
|-3.74%
|Current month
|-1.98%
|1 month
|-2.55%
|3 months
|-7.23%
|6 months
|-1.92%
|Current year
|-5.94%
1 week
102.86
104.90
1 month
102.86
113.97
Current year
98.02
120.70
1 year
98.02
120.70
3 years
36.56
120.70
5 years
30.11
120.70
10 years
30.11
120.70
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Darren Woods CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|2012
Kathryn Mikells DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|57
|2021
Matt Furman IRO
|Public Communications Contact
|53
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
John Harris BRD
|Director/Board Member
|62
|Dec. 31
Steven Kandarian BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2018
Joseph Hooley BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2019
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|26.82%
|919 M€
|0.00%
|25.62%
|68 M€
|-.--%
|23.25%
|0 M€
|0.00%
|-
|22.77%
|7,594 M€
|-3.50%
|21.64%
|955 M€
|-1.33%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|103.75
|+0.77%
|17 831 341
|23-11-09
|102.96
|+0.03%
|18,380,538
|23-11-08
|102.93
|-1.23%
|19,184,067
|23-11-07
|104.21
|-1.57%
|20,272,486
|23-11-06
|105.87
|-1.77%
|19,097,267
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:01 pm EST
More about the company
Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity: - refining and distribution (78.8% of net sales): 5.2 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day. At the end of 2021, the group operated a network of 22,545 service stations under the Exxon, Mobil, Esso names, etc.; - petrochemical (13.3%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (26.3 Mt sold in 2021) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc.; - exploration and production of hydrocarbons (7.9%; worldwide leader): 2.3 million barrels of oil produced per day and 241.7 million m3 of natural gas produced per day. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (37.7%), Canada (8%), Singapore (5.4%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), France (4.8%), Italy (3.6%), Belgium (3.3%), Australia (2.8%) and other (29.1%).
Calendar
2023-11-13 - U.S. Currency
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
103.75USD
Average target price
126.96USD
Spread / Average Target
+22.37%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.94%
|411 B $
|-9.13%
|178 B $
|+1.22%
|98 130 M $
|+7.43%
|83 052 M $
|+24.69%
|55 105 M $
|+8.99%
|49 909 M $
|-3.30%
|41 763 M $
|+17.18%
|31 658 M $
|-22.57%
|26 951 M $
|+0.50%
|23 624 M $