Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chad's ExxonMobil Workers Strike, Reducing Crude Output

06/28/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

Special to Dow Jones Newswires

Crude-oil production by Exxon Mobil Corp. in Chad has been cut for a fourth straight day, owing to protests by workers at the oil giant's unit in the Central African nation, according to reports on Monday by Chad's state television.

The workers are protesting that ExxonMobil is in negotiations to sell its 40% stake in the consortium exploiting Chadian crude and leave the country without paying them compensation, Tele Tchad reported.

"Since Friday, Chadian operators of the control room have stopped their machines on the oil-drilling platform of Kome 5," the television said.

Local media reported that Chad's daily production of 120,000 barrels of oil will be reduced by a third by the protests.

The Chadian staff at ExxonMobil are demanding compensation from the company before it sells its shares to Britain's Savannah Energy PLC

"We expressed our demands in six points, which we handed to the management. Despite mediation between members of government and the company's management, nothing has been done. So, we had no option other than go on strike," said the workers in a statement.

Neither ExxonMobil nor the Chadian government could be immediately reached for comment.

ExxonMobil, Chevron Corp. and Malaysia's Petronas are partners in a venture which exports Chadian crude through the 1,080-long Chad-Cameroon pipeline linking the Chadian oil fields of Doba to Cameroon's Atlantic coastal town of Kribi.

Chad exported 44.72 million barrels of crude oil in 2020, a rise of 4%, compared to exports of the year before, according to figures from the Cameroon-based Pipeline Steering and Monitoring Committee.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-21 0430ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.22% 64.66 Delayed Quote.56.87%
SAVANNAH ENERGY PLC 6.94% 19.25 Delayed Quote.41.24%
WTI -0.43% 73.811 Delayed Quote.52.03%
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
04:31aChad's ExxonMobil Workers Strike, Reducing Crude Output
DJ
06/24Top U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure template
RE
06/24Top U.S. oil industry lobby sets greenhouse gas disclosure guidelines
RE
06/23Exxon must face Massachusetts lawsuit alleging climate change deceit
RE
06/23IMPERIAL OIL  : Receives TSX Approval to Renew Share Buyback Program
MT
06/22Exxon investors to prod revamped board on net zero carbon study
RE
06/22Oil may hit $100 but volatility will also grow, say energy CEOs
RE
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Boeing, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Blackstone Resour..
06/22MEOG : Qurna expansion and Asian finance
AQ
06/21Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 257 B - -
Net income 2021 15 768 M - -
Net Debt 2021 52 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 274 B 274 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 64,66 $
Average target price 64,90 $
Spread / Average Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew P. Swiger Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Samuel J. Palmisano Independent Director
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.87%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.06%206 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.00%180 266
BP PLC27.75%91 257
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.02%79 000
NESTE OYJ-8.72%49 529