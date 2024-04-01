HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Double E Pipeline, LLC ("Double E") announced today the launch of a non-binding open season ("Open Season") to solicit expressions of interest for firm transportation service on its system. The Open Season will commence at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Monday, April 1, 2024, and will end at 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Double E is soliciting non-binding bids for firm transportation service under Rate Schedule FTS of Double E's Tariff. Any bidder participating in the Open Season may propose a transportation path utilizing any existing receipt or delivery point, one or more new receipt or delivery points, or any combination. Any proposed new receipt or delivery point will be subject to, among other things, the execution of one or more agreements which justify the construction of the proposed facilities, all necessary government approvals, and the execution of customary interconnect agreements with the operator of the facilities proposed.

Open Season Procedure

Any shipper desiring firm transportation service on Double E must complete the Non-Binding Indication of Interest Form ("Non-Binding Bid Form") found on the Double E EBB. The completed Non-Binding Bid Form should be submitted electronically via email to DoubleECommercial@summitmidstream.com. The Non-Binding Bid Form is also available at www.doubleepipeline.com.

If you have any questions regarding this Open Season, please contact:

Jay Smith

Commercial

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

Office: (832) 930-6529

jay.smith@summitmidstream.com

Mark Beyer

Commercial

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

Office: (832) 608-9992

mark.beyer@summitmidstream.com

About Double E Pipeline, LLC

Double E is a 135-mile FERC-regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline that commenced operations in November 2021 and provides transportation service from receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha hub in Texas.

Double E is owned by subsidiaries of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) with an ownership interest of 70% and 30%, respectively. Summit Midstream Permian II, LLC is the operator of Double E.

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus shale formation in West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/double-e-pipeline-announces-open-season-for-available-capacity-302104847.html

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP