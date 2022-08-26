Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-26 pm EDT
97.87 USD   -1.23%
08/26 Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/26 Exxon says it agrees to sell fayetteville shale assets…
RE
08/25 Oil and gas producers to see record surplus cash from high prices
RE
EXXON SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL FAYETTEVILLE SHALE ASSETS…

08/26/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
EXCLUSIVE-EXXON SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL FAYETTEVILLE SHALE ASSETS TO FLYWHEEL ENERGY


© Reuters 2022
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
08/26Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/26Exxon says it agrees to sell fayetteville shale assets…
RE
08/25Oil and gas producers to see record surplus cash from high prices
RE
08/25Oil money is flooding into Guyana. Who will benefit?
RE
08/24Yemen's HSA pledges $1.2 mln to U.N. drive to avert tanker oil spill
RE
08/24Exxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
08/24Shell, Equinor Settle Crude Oil Production Lawsuits in Nigeria
MT
08/23Macy's Exxon Mobil rise; Zoom, Twitter fall
AQ
08/23APA makes new oil discovery off Suriname coast
RE
08/22Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 445 B - -
Net income 2022 51 315 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 408 B 408 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 97,87 $
Average target price 104,23 $
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION59.94%412 971
CHEVRON CORPORATION39.06%322 233
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.14%209 170
BP PLC39.02%101 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.48%71 112
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION65.60%52 839