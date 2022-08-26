Log in
Equities
United States
Nyse
Exxon Mobil Corporation
News
Summary
XOM
US30231G1022
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
(XOM)
Delayed Nyse -
04:03 2022-08-26 pm EDT
97.87
USD
-1.23%
08/26
Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/26
Exxon says it agrees to sell fayetteville shale assets…
RE
08/25
Oil and gas producers to see record surplus cash from high prices
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
EXXON SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL FAYETTEVILLE SHALE ASSETS…
08/26/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
EXCLUSIVE-EXXON SAYS IT AGREES TO SELL FAYETTEVILLE SHALE ASSETS TO FLYWHEEL ENERGY
© Reuters 2022
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
08/26
Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/26
Exxon says it agrees to sell fayetteville shale assets…
RE
08/25
Oil and gas producers to see record surplus cash from high prices
RE
08/25
Oil money is flooding into Guyana. Who will benefit?
RE
08/24
Yemen's HSA pledges $1.2 mln to U.N. drive to avert tanker oil spill
RE
08/24
Exxon, Shell, Chevron end lawsuits against Nigeria's state-owned oil company
RE
08/24
Shell, Equinor Settle Crude Oil Production Lawsuits in Nigeria
MT
08/23
Macy's Exxon Mobil rise; Zoom, Twitter fall
AQ
08/23
APA makes new oil discovery off Suriname coast
RE
08/22
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports
RE
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
08/01
BofA Securities Adjusts Exxon Mobil's Price Target to $123 From $120, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
08/01
Truist Raises Price Target for Exxon Mobil to $89 From $83, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/01
Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target for Exxon Mobil to $112 From $105, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
445 B
-
-
Net income 2022
51 315 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
16 735 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,08x
Yield 2022
3,63%
Capitalization
408 B
408 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,95x
EV / Sales 2023
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
63 000
Free-Float
51,9%
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
28
Last Close Price
97,87 $
Average target price
104,23 $
Spread / Average Target
6,50%
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns
Independent Director
Angela F. Braly
Independent Director
Susan K. Avery
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
59.94%
412 971
CHEVRON CORPORATION
39.06%
322 233
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
11.14%
209 170
BP PLC
39.02%
101 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION
2.48%
71 112
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION
65.60%
52 839
