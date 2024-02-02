Shares of energy companies rose slightly after strong earnings from two oil majors.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron banked their second-highest annual profits in a decade last year, riding strong oil demand to solidify their standing among America's most prosperous companies despite mounting risks.

Exxon netted $36 billion and Chevron $21.4 billion. Exxon's profitability trailed only Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and a few others.

Exxon and Chevron's earnings were down more than a third from record levels in 2022, but still well above historic averages.

