Shares of energy companies fell after weak earnings from one giant.

Halliburton shares fell by more than 5%, giving back their 2024 gains, after the oil-services provider posted second-quarter revenue short of the average Wall Street target.

Shares of oil majors such as Exxon Mobil slid in sympathy.

07-19-24 1718ET