Shares of energy companies edged higher after earnings reports from two sector giants.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron collectively banked nearly $14 billion in second-quarter profits, down from last year's record-breaking levels. Exxon said it earned $7.9 billion in the second quarter, extending its run of strong quarters though its profit was down from the company's $17.9 billion haul in the same time last year, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine skyrocketed energy prices.

Exxon shares fell nearly 2% as the results fell short of expectations.

Chevron said it collected $6 billion in profit, dropping from a quarterly record of $11.6 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Russia struck deals to sell a substantial portion of its petroleum output to a group of previously little-known oil traders, locking in a stream of cash from its lifeblood industry. State-controlled energy giant Rosneft Oil in recent weeks wrapped up one of its largest tenders in years, people familiar with the sale said. A tender is a type of auction in which traders bid for the right to export oil in the future. In this case, the contracts are for up to 12 months and involve crude and refined products, some of the people said.

