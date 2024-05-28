Brianne and colleagues experimenting with oil fluids early in her career. This photo was originally published in The Lamp in 2004.

Brianne Kanach stepped into ExxonMobil's Products Research and Technology Center (in Paulsboro, NJ) as an eager intern 23 years ago. Three months later, she didn't want to work anywhere else. "Once I saw how ExxonMobil valued science, heard opinions and invested in technology leadership, I realized this was the place for me," Brianne said. Little did she know it would be the start of a multi-decade journey.

Today, Brianne's mission is clear: reduce emissions for transportation. It's a monumental task, but Brianne thrives on challenges. She likes to think of herself as an energy nutritionist for transportation and works day in and day out to get the ingredients right.

Liquid fuels can pack a lot of energy into a small place, compared to other alternatives. This is important for the heavy trucks we all rely on to move goods across long distances.

But more importantly, these fuels can go into the vehicle most of you have today. "Our global transportation fleet won't change much in the next decade," Brianne said. "People hold on to their vehicles-they're reliable and expensive investments, and not everyone can afford the newest technology. We need to provide a solution that doesn't require fancy upgrades-just a smart energy diet."