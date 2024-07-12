Expert spotlight: Stephanie Lollar - a "landman" pivots to lithium

Someday, if you're driving an electric vehicle powered by MobilTM Lithium, you'll have Stephanie Lollar to thank.

That's because Stephanie and her team are playing a key role in our plan to produce lithium from saltwater brine in the Smackover formation deep under southwest Arkansas. Lithium is a key component of the rechargeable batteries that power EVs and consumer electronics.

As Commercial and Land Advisor for our Low Carbon Solutions business, Stephanie oversees all commercial-related land work, which includes working with mineral owners to secure the leases that will allow us to develop and produce lithium from saltwater brine.

Stephanie's job - in the past referred to as a "landman" - can be challenging.

There are thousands of mineral owners to contact - from large companies (timber's a big industry in the area) to individuals who may have inherited ownership via an estate - whether they're aware of it or not. Identifying heirs can require a lot of digging - into deed, probate and court records at county courthouses, and even searches on social media and genealogy websites.

But Stephanie's loving it. Because after two decades working oil and natural gas shale plays throughout the U.S., she's in the unexpected position of applying her skills to lithium in Arkansas - a state she considers a "home away from home."