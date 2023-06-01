Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:11:46 2023-06-01 pm EDT
104.39 USD   +2.16%
01:00pExxon CEO says 5-year program could double its shale output
RE
12:39pExxon Mobil Facing More Balanced Risk, Reward Proposition, RBC Says
MT
12:00pPar Pacific Closes Acquisition of Montana Refinery, Related Assets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Exxon CEO says 5-year program could double its shale output

06/01/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
HOUSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods told an energy industry conference on Thursday he aims to double the amount of oil produced from its U.S. shale holdings over a five-year period using new technologies.

"We are beginning to see the signs of some very promising new technologies" that will "significantly improve recovery" volumes, Woods said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions conference.

Exxon currently recovers about 10% of shale resources from its operations. A first wave of new shale technology could come by fracking along much longer lateral well segments, and keep the fracks open so more resources flow, he said.

"My challenge to the organization was to double recoveries and to find technologies that could unlock that," he said. "There is still a lot of oil being left on the ground."

Exxon last year postponed by two years a target to reach 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, due to setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, it set a new goal to reach between 900,000 bpd and 1 million bpd in the Permian by 2027, with 9% to 11% production growth there this year. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Gary McWilliams and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.55% 1.84 End-of-day quote.22.67%
BRENT OIL 3.88% 74.95 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.06% 104.25 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
WTI 4.52% 70.833 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 386 B - -
Net income 2023 39 531 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 413 B 413 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 102,18 $
Average target price 125,60 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Angela F. Braly Independent Director
Susan K. Avery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-7.36%413 112
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.03%189 688
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION30.77%100 676
BP PLC-4.55%97 501
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-9.86%44 512
PHILLIPS 66-10.08%42 036
