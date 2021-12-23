Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XOM   US30231G1022

EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

(XOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon : Fire 'Safely Extinguished' at Baytown Refinery in Texas

12/23/2021 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski

ExxonMobil Corp. said Thursday it has extinguished a fire that broke out just after midnight at its Baytown refinery near Houston.

The fire in the hydrodesulfurization unit, which processes material with gasoline components, injured four people, the company said, adding they are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

"The causes of the incident have not yet been determined," Exxon said. "We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate, and all findings will be incorporated in our continuing effort to enhance our safety performance."

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery lies 25 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1038ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.43% 61.22 Delayed Quote.47.96%
WTI -0.40% 72.76 Delayed Quote.47.85%
All news about EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
10:46aThinking about trading options or stock in General Electric, JD.Com, Exxon Mobil, Quide..
PR
10:39aEXXON : Fire 'Safely Extinguished' at Baytown Refinery in Texas
DJ
09:23aEnergy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A flurry of good news before Christmas
08:52aExxonMobil Battles Fire at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; Four People Injured
DJ
07:54aExxon Mobil Reports Fire at Baytown, Texas, Oil Facility
MT
07:27a4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas refinery
AQ
06:44aFour injured in fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas plant
RE
06:17aAnalysis-How 2021 became the year of ESG investing
RE
05:50aExxon official says initial results show no impact to community from air quality - pres..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 B - -
Net income 2021 21 195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 258 B 258 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exxon Mobil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 60,99 $
Average target price 70,46 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren W. Woods Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn A. Mikells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Swarup Vice President-Research & Engineering
Kenneth C. Frazier Lead Independent Director
Ursula M. Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION47.96%258 205
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.51%223 862
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.18%199 250
BP PLC31.36%87 587
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%74 779
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION52.56%38 844