Exxon : Fire 'Safely Extinguished' at Baytown Refinery in Texas

By Dan Molinski

ExxonMobil Corp. said Thursday it has extinguished a fire that broke out just after midnight at its Baytown refinery near Houston.

The fire in the hydrodesulfurization unit, which processes material with gasoline components, injured four people, the company said, adding they are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition.

"The causes of the incident have not yet been determined," Exxon said. "We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate, and all findings will be incorporated in our continuing effort to enhance our safety performance."

The 561,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery lies 25 miles east of Houston.

12-23-21 1038ET