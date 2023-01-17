Advanced search
Exxon Hits Excess Gas Flaring Snag at Oil Refinery in Beaumont, Texas

01/17/2023 | 10:22am EST
By Dan Molinski


Exxon Mobil Corp. reported an operational disruption that resulted in excessive gas flaring over the weekend at its oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"A process unit upset occurred," Exxon said regarding its hydrocracker unit in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The oil and gas multinational said it met its contractual agreements after it routed process streams to the flare to minimize emissions.

Exxon said emissions of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and other gases from the flaring disruption ended on Saturday after about 24 hours.

The 366,000 barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery produces about 2.8 billion gallons of gasoline a year and is located 90 miles east of Houston.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1021ET

