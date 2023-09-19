A big day in the UK for carbon capture and storage
ExxonMobil's latest milestone in carbon capture and storage (CCS) comes from the UK North Sea, where we were a winner in the UK's first-ever carbon storage licensing round.
News releases Sept. 19, 2023
selected item
Our Low Carbon Solutions business was awarded four licenses to test for potential locations to store captured CO2 emissions deep underneath the UK North Sea. We'll partner with Shell on three of the licenses, and Neptune Energy on the fourth. The licenses were awarded by UK regulator the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
The licenses are off the east coast of England, in waters where ExxonMobil has developed oil and gas resources for decades. If assessments prove successful, we will apply to the UK government for permission to develop the carbon storage projects, which would support the UK's ambition to store more than 50 million metric tons of carbon annually by 2050.
CCS is one of the few proven solutions that can significantly reduce CO2 emissions from industrial sectors - including the energy industry.
As Stuart Payne, chief executive of the NSTA, said in announcing the awards: "Carbon storage will play a crucial role in the energy transition, storing carbon dioxide deep under the seabed and playing a key role in hydrogen production and energy hubs."
These awards will allow us to leverage our unique CCS, subsurface and project management expertise to help the UK achieve its net-zero ambitions.
Michael Foley
ExxonMobil's UK Low Carbon Solutions business lead
According to the NSTA, the areas included in the licensing round cover about 12,000 square kilometers (4,630 square miles) and could store up to 30 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030 - equal to about 10% of the UK's emissions in 2021. The potential storage areas are a mix of depleted oil and gas reservoirs and saline aquifers.
ExxonMobil is already a global leader in CCS, and is scaling up the technology to help accelerate society's path to net zero. At the U.S. Gulf Coast, the total CO2 we've agreed to store for third-party customers has reached 5 million metric tons per year - roughly equivalent to replacing about 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles.
ExxonMobil is investing $17 billion in lower emission initiatives from 2022 to 2027, including its efforts to scale up CCS to help reduce emissions for third parties and for our own operations.
Explore more
MIT's Drake Hernandez sees a future with hydrogen solutionsFirst-generation college graduate, Drake Hernandez is clearing a path for young engineers looking to enter the ever-changing energy industry, while also finding the way to achieve a lower-carbon future.
Low Carbon SolutionsPerspective•April 29, 2021
Low Carbon Solutions
Play a pivotal role in advancing solutions for a lower-emission future
Exxon Mobil Corporation published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2023 14:44:04 UTC.
Exxon Mobil Corporation is an oil group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- refining and distribution (78.8% of net sales): 5.2 million barrels of oil products (diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, lubricants, motor oils, etc.) sold per day. At the end of 2021, the group operated a network of 22,545 service stations under the Exxon, Mobil, Esso names, etc.;
- petrochemical (13.3%): primarily oils, aromas, alcohols, ethylene, elastomers, propylene, and polymers (26.3 Mt sold in 2021) for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, textile, electrical, etc.;
- exploration and production of hydrocarbons (7.9%; worldwide leader): 2.3 million barrels of oil produced per day and 241.7 million m3 of natural gas produced per day.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (37.7%), Canada (8%), Singapore (5.4%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), France (4.8%), Italy (3.6%), Belgium (3.3%), Australia (2.8%) and other (29.1%).